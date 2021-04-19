Prep roundup: Piedmont baseball gets game-winning hit

PIEDMONT — Noah Reedy singled home Cassius Fairs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Piedmont beat Westbrook Christian in high school baseball action Monday.
Fairs led off the inning with a single and moved to second base on McClane Mohon’s sacrifice bunt. Austin Estes drew an intentional walk, and Max Hanson’s bunt single loaded the bases ahead or Reedy.
Reedy finished 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. He also pitched three scoreless innings of relief as Piedmont improved to 26-4.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Estes, 2-for-3, one run.
—Hanson, 1-for-3, one run.
—Jack Hayes, one RBI.
—Fairs, 1-for-3, one run; also pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Saks 10, Gaston 0: Mason Jairrels pitched a no-hitter, and Shon Elston tripled and drove in four runs as Saks downed Gaston on Monday.
Jairrels faced one batter more than the minimum but allowed no hits or walks and struck out nine batters. He also went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Elston was 2-for-2 and scored two runs to go with his four RBIs.
Saks’ other top performers:
—Rickey Garrett, 3-for-3, two doubles, one run, two RBIs.
—Taylor Fields, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Clay Rucker, 1-for-3, one run.
—Trent Hopkins, 1-for-3, one run.
—Kyree Woods, one run, one RBI.
Softball
Alexandria 10, Lincoln 1: Rylee Gattis pitched a two-hitter, and Alexandria’s softball team downed Lincoln 10-1.
The Valley Cubs improved to 24-10 on the season, 5-0 area.
Gattis pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing one earned run and three walks and striking out nine batters. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate, with a double and two RBIs.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-2, double, three runs, one RBI.
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-4, one run.
—Jill Cockrell, 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, home run, one run, two RBIs.
—Quendeja Bowie, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
White Plains 10, Piedmont 6: Adriana Sotelo accounted for four of White Plains’ 19 hits, going 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and RBIs.
White Plains’ other top performers:
—Hallie Williams, 2-for-6, double, one run, one RBI.
—Lily Ponder, 3-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Callie Richardson, 1-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Kaylee Johnson, 1-for-5, double, one RBI.
—Kristen Rhodes, 1-for-1, two RBIs.
—Camden Wilson, 3-for-4, two runs.
—Courtnee Masson, 1-for-4, one run.
—Ashlyn Cryer, 1-for-5, double, one run, two RBIs.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Reece Franklin, 3-for-5, two RBIs.
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, triple.
—Grace Epperson, one RBI.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-3, home run, two runs, one RBI.
—Maddy Byers, 2-for-4, one run.
Weaver 11, Gadsden City 1: Kynlee Fulmer and Kinley Marvasty combined to pitch a three-hitter, and Weaver told to victory.
Fulmer pitched four innings, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with eight strikeouts. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate, with one run and one RBI.
Marvasty pitched the fifth inning, allowing one hit, no earned runs and one walk with one strikeout. She was 1-for-2 at the plate with one RBI.
Weaver’s other top performers:
—Haley Homesley, 2-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Madison Atchley, one run, one RBI.
—Savannah Bitzer, one RBI.
—Peyton Marvasty, 1-for-1, double, one RBI.
—Kyra Smith, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.