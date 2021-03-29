Prep roundup: Piedmont, Alexandria roll in softball

PIEDMONT — Savannah Smith and Emily Farmer combined to throw a three-hitter as Piedmont beat Weaver 10-0 in area play Monday.
Smith pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, no runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Farmer worked the final two-thirds of an inning in relief, striking out both batters she faced. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Reese Franklin, 3-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Grace Epperson, 2-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-1, double, two runs.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs.
—Cacey Brothers, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Peyton Marvasty, 1-for-1, double.
—Madison Atchley, 1-for-2.
—Tiana Lawrence, 1-for-2.
Alexandria 8, Cleburne County 1: Makenna Prickett pitched a complete game as Alexandria’s softball team beat Cleburne County.
She spread out nine hits over seven innings and struck out on batter with two walks, throwing 45 strikes in 66 pitches.
Other top performers for Alexandria (15-8):
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-4, double, three runs, one RBI.
—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-5, double, two RBIs.
—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-5, one run.
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-2, double, one run, two RBIs.
—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-4, two RBIs.
—Christian Hess, 1-for-4, one run.
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Karley Leggett, 2-for-4.
—Karley Boyd, 2-for-3, home run, one run, one RBI.
—Gracie Sanders, 2-for-3.
—Micah Pentecost, 1-for-3, double.
—Kendall Houston, 2-for-3.
—Jayci Boozer, pitched 3 innings of relief, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with six strikeouts.
Baseball
Faith Christian 13, Talladega 1: Brodie Dodson, Will Smith and Alexzander Almanza combined to allow one hit and strike out 11 batters over five innings, and Faith made it seven consecutive victories to run its record to 11-5.
Dodson started and pitched three perfect innings, striking out eight batters. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs.
Faith Christian’s other top performers:
—Brady Whitworth, 3-for-3, double, three runs, one RBI.
—Andrew Folsom, home run, double. 2-for-3, two runs, five RBIs.
—Colton Pahman, 3-for-4, double, two runs, three RBIs.
—Walker Whitworth, 2-for-4, one run.
—Kash Sharma, 2-for-3, one run.
—Kevin Emerson, 1-for-2, double, one RBI.