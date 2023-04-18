 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep roundup: Piedmont, Alexandria, Oxford, White Plains, Pleasant Valley earn softball wins

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Savannah Smith did it all for Piedmont as the Bulldogs picked up a 4-0 win over Cherokee County on Monday.

Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs at the plate and pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing six hits and no earned runs while walking no batters and striking out three.