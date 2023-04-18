Prep roundup: Piedmont, Alexandria, Oxford, White Plains, Pleasant Valley earn softball wins

Savannah Smith did it all for Piedmont as the Bulldogs picked up a 4-0 win over Cherokee County on Monday.
Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs at the plate and pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing six hits and no earned runs while walking no batters and striking out three.
Piedmont’s Jaycee Glover went 2-for-3 in the contest with two runs.
Raechel Russell went 2-for-3 for Cherokee County.
Alexandria 6, Lincoln 1: Pressley Slaton hit a home run and pitched a complete game to lead the Valley Cubs to a win over Lincoln on Monday.
Slaton allowed one unearned run and walked two while striking out six.
Jill Cockrell went 2-for-4 and crossed home plate twice, while Christian Hess went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Cameron Pruitt had the lone RBI for Lincoln with her single to left field bringing home Aubrey Machen.
Oxford 8, Pell City 4: Berkley Mooney once again pitched Oxford to victory as the Yellow Jackets downed Pell City on Monday.
Mooney pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and one earned run as she walked five and struck out nine. Mooney also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run and an RBI.
Kenlee Rodgers led the Yellow Jackets with two hits, going 2-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and a run.
Haley Baker went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pell City.
White Plains 15, Anniston 0: White Plains completed a sweep of area opponents as the Wildcats downed Anniston to finish undefeated in area play Monday.
Leighton Arnold went 2-for-2 a home run, three RBIs and three runs, while Callie Richardson finished 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs of her own.
Hallie Williams finished 2-for-3 with an RBI in the leadoff spot.
Kannon Slaughter pitched all three innings of the contest, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Lyric Williams had Anniston’s lone hit.
Pleasant Valley 6, Woodland 5: Four Raiders had two hits and Madyson Cromer hit a home run as Pleasant Valley downed Woodland on Monday.
Macey Roper, Rebekah Gannaway, Lily Henry and Haylie Lee all finished with two hits, with Roper and Henry earning an RBI.
Cromer finished 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk.
After Lee pitched the 1⅔ innings, Henry pitched the remainder of the game and allowed six hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out five as she was credited with the win.
Woodland’s Leah Williamson finished 4-for-4 with two runs.
Baseball
Spring Garden 8, Sand Rock 6: Hayes Garmon and Reece Winstead each had two hits and led Spring Garden to a win over Sand Rock on Monday.
Garmon finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Winstead finished 2-for-4 with a run.
Carson Bostick picked up the win on the mound, allowing six hits and five earned runs while walking four and striking out two. Connor Bates earned the save, pitching the final inning and allowing two hits and one unearned run.
Sand Rock’s Morgan Tucker finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, a run and a walk.
Piedmont 8, Ohatchee 2: Kale Austin’s two-RBI day helped Piedmont down Ohatchee in a home win Monday.
Austin finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs and two walks.
Sloan Smith earned the win on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out four.
Bryce Noah and Jacob Roberts each with 2-for-3, with Noah picking up a run and Roberts driving one in.
White Plains 15, Saks 2: Eight Wildcats combined for ten hits as White Plains downed Saks on Monday.
Leadoff hitter Miles Austin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, while Braxton Curles went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Aiden Kilgore logged a game-high three RBIs.
Cooper Tinney pitched all five innings of the contest for White Plains, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out 12.
Munford 8, Jacksonville 7: Mason Brewer’s two-run home run in the seventh inning lifted Munford to a win over Jacksonville on Monday.
With the game tied 6-6, Brewer hit a home run on a 2-0 count to give Munford a two-run lead.
Brewer finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while leadoff hitter Riley Brown finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.