Prep roundup: Piedmont, Alexandria and Pleasant Valley pick up wins in softball

Emily Farmer drove in five runs Tuesday to help Piedmont’s softball team defeat Ohatchee 14-4. Farmer finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs scored. She drove in runs with a single in the third inning, a home run in the fourth and a groundout in the sixth.
Grace Epperson finished with four of Piedmont’s 17 hits. Her four hits included a home run and a double, and she finished with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Savannah Smith, allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings, struck out two; 2-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI.
—Reese Franklin, 3-for-5, three runs scored, two RBIs
Ohatchee’s top performer:
—Kylee Barnes, 2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs
Alexandria 10, Lincoln 0: Rylee Gattis threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work. She faced 20 batters, two more than the minimum, and threw 54 strikes in 70 pitches.
Gattis also went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate as the Valley Cubs improved to 5-3. They play Jacksonville on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Pinson Valley at 5 p.m.
Alexandria’s other top performers Tuesday.
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-4, three doubles, three runs, one RBI
—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-1, two runs, two RBIs
—Addie Jennings, 2-for-4, two RBIs
—Christian Hess, two RBIs
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-4, double, one RBI
—Ava Johnson, 1-for-3, one RBI
Pleasant Valley 1, Spring Garden 0: Leah Patterson pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Raiders (7-3).
The Raiders scored the game’s lone run in the fifth inning. Lily Henry doubled then advanced when Macey Roper reached on an error. Patterson drove Henry home with a single.
Pleasant Valley will open area play at Weaver on Thursday.
Pell City 9, Oxford 4: Oxford got a home run from Ellie Derrick but fell to 8-5. She finished 1-for-3 with a run and RBI on the day.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Takya Garrett, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-3, double, one run; pitched one inning of relief, allowing no earned runs
—Riley Rhodes, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
Soccer
Jacksonville 1, Lincoln 0: Bre Edmondson scored the lone goal, and Jacksonville's girsl beat Lincoln 1-0 in 4A-5A, Area 10 action Tuesday. Olivia King had an assist, and goalie Amanda Cunigan earned the shutout.