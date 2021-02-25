Prep roundup: Phillips leads Alexandria's softball team past Oxford

Ashley Phillips went 4-for-5 with a home run and double, and Alexandria’s softball team topped Oxford 10-4 at Choccolocco Park.
Phillips, a Jacksonville State University commit, scored four runs and drove in three.
More top performers for Alexandria (4-1):
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI; pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and two walks but no earned runs with 12 strikeouts
—Ava Johnson, 2-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs
—Christian Hess, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
Top performers for Oxford (5-3):
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-4, double, one run
—Ellie Derrick, 1-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs; pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout
—Justice Woods, 1-for-3, one run
—Tia Titi, 1-for-3, double
Oxford will play host to Cleburne County on Monday, and Alexandria will play at Cleburne County on Tuesday.
Baseball
Piedmont 9, Cleburne County 1: Piedmont batted around in the home half of the fourth inning and scored five runs, breaking open a tight game, and went on to defeat visiting Cleburne County. A two-run double to left field by Cassius Fairs was the big blow in the fourth. Max Hanson, Austin Estes and Jack Hayes each knocked in one run in the fourth.
Hanson had another RBI in the Bulldogs’ three-run fifth, his third of the game. Steven Raney and McClane Mohon also had one RBI apiece in the fifth.
Jadon Calhoun led off the second inning for Piedmont with a triple to deep center field. Hanson’s sharp single to left field past the Tigers’ third baseman scored Calhoun for a 1-0 lead.
Cleburne County knotted the score at 1-1 in the top of the third. With one out, Rico Jordan beat out an infield single, stole second and third and scored when Hayes’ throw from catcher to third was off the mark. Porter Embry, Cleburne County’s starting pitcher, had a single to open the second inning.
Pitcher Noah Reedy worked all seven innings and limited the Tigers to two hits in earning the win. He struck out six and walked one. Reedy faced the minimum number of batters in each of the final four frames. A fifth inning walk to Jordan did no harm. Jordan attempted to steal second base and Hayes’s throw to Estes covering the bag nailed Jordan to end the inning.
In a schedule change, Piedmont (2-0) will now host Russellville in a doubleheader Saturday.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Hanson, three hits, three RBIs, two runs
—Calhoun, three runs
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Jackson Miller, two scoreless innings in relief, one strikeout, no hits, no walks
Ranburne 7, Handley 5: Ranburne scored two runs in the second inning, three in the third and two in the sixth to down the Tigers. Ben Jackson led the Bulldogs at the plate with a pair of singles, two RBIs and two runs. Jackson and Levi Langley scored Ranburne’s runs in the second. Jackson was hit by a pitch to start the second inning and Langley walked with one out. Eli Langley had a two-out RBI single in the second.
In the third, Jackson singled to right field to knock in Eli Davenport and Cade Mitchell then scored on a ground out by Levi Langley. In the sixth, Eli Langley and Jackson Truett scored and Jaxon Langley had an RBI.
Jackson worked the first five innings, striking out seven and allowing three earned runs. Jaxon Langley gave up two earned runs but earned the win in relief. He fanned two and allowed two hits.
Jacksonville 4, Alexandria 3: Two singles to open the bottom of the seventh inning, a walk to load the bases and a walk to force in the winning run earned Jacksonville the win Thursday. Dreylan Fomby and Coleman each singled, Tito Canales walked and Grant Patterson then walked to send Fomby home. Fomby finished with a triple and a single and scored two runs.
Patterson was the winning pitcher with two hitless, scoreless innings in relief of Oliver.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Jae-Taj Morris, single, RBI
—Canales, single, RBI
—Drew Pridgen, double, run
—Brody Bean, single, run
Top performers for Alexandria:
—Aaron Johnson, single, RBI, run
—Ty Brown, single, RBI
—Austin West, RBI
—Sam Wade, run
—Jake Upton, single, stolen base
—Andrew Allen, 3.1 IP, no runs or hits, seven strikeouts, four walks