Prep roundup: Phillips drives in three runs as Alexandria downs Etowah in softball

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

ATTALLA — Ashley Phillips went 3-for-3 with two doubles, run and team-best three RBIs, and Alexandria won 9-2 at Etowah on Monday.

Other top performers for Alexandria (17-2):

—Rylee Gattis, pitched a complete game, seven innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and three walks to go with eight strikeouts; went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-5, double, three runs, RBI.

—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-3, RBI.

—Christian Hess, sacrifice fly, RBI.

—Clancy Bright, 1-for-4, double, two runs. 

Ohatchee 10, Wellborn 0: Lexi Thomas threw a four-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks over six innings for the Indians. She also went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI.

Other top performers:

—Ohatchee’s Ellie Carden, 2-for-3, two runs.

—Ohatchee’s Savannah Reaves, 2-for-3, run, three RBIs.

—Ohatchee’s Hannah Fitch, 1-for-4, RBI.

—Ohatchee’s Kylee Barnes, 1-for-4, run.

—Ohatchee’s Alanah Fitch, 1-for-4, three runs.

—Ohatchee’s Mackenzie Luna, 2-for-4, double, run, two RBIs.

—Ohatchee’s Tabi Davidson, 1-for-4, double, three RBIs.

—Wellborn’s Gracie Lewis, 1-for-3, double.

Cherokee County 10, Jacksonville 2: Carli Fritts went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Jacksonville. The Golden Eagles’ other top performers:

—Dailyn Wood, 2-for-3.

—Lacey Barnes, 1-for-2 two runs.

Fort Payne 11, Piedmont 1: Emma Grace Todd went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in Piedmont’s lone run. Piedmont’s other top performers:

—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2.

—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3.

Baseball

Piedmont 11, Gadsden City 4: Austin Estes and Cassius Fairs drove in three runs apiece to lead Piedmont. Estes was 2-for-4 with a run, and Fairs went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Piedmont’s other top performers:

—Max Hanson, 1-for-4, run, RBI.

—Jack Hayes, 2-for-3, double, RBI.

—Noah Reedy, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.

—McClane Mohon, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs; retired the last Gadsden City batter in relief.

—Jake Austin, 1-for-4, run, RBI.

—Ridge Fagan, 1-for-2, two runs, RBI.

—Sloan Smith, allowed two hits and two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Oxford 14, Austin 0: Carter Johnson pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts to give Oxford the shutout, and the Yellow Jackets’ run support included a nine-run third inning at Choccolocco Park.

Oxford’s other top performers:

—Peyton Watts, 3-for-4, three runs, RBI.

—Hayes Harrison, 2-for-4, run, four RBIs.

—Hudson Gilman, 2-for-3, double, two runs, three RBIs.

—Sam Robertson, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs,

—Chance Griner, 1-for-3, two runs, RBI.

Ragland 7, Faith Christian 5: Brady Whitworth went 3-for-5 with a double, run and three RBIs to lead Faith. The Lions other top performers:

—Colton Pahman, 1-for-2, RBI.

—Carson Limbaugh, one RBI.

—Will Smith, 1-for-3, run.