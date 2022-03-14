Prep roundup: Phillips drives in three runs as Alexandria downs Etowah in softball

ATTALLA — Ashley Phillips went 3-for-3 with two doubles, run and team-best three RBIs, and Alexandria won 9-2 at Etowah on Monday.
Other top performers for Alexandria (17-2):
—Rylee Gattis, pitched a complete game, seven innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and three walks to go with eight strikeouts; went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-5, double, three runs, RBI.
—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Christian Hess, sacrifice fly, RBI.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-4, double, two runs.
Ohatchee 10, Wellborn 0: Lexi Thomas threw a four-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks over six innings for the Indians. She also went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI.
Other top performers:
—Ohatchee’s Ellie Carden, 2-for-3, two runs.
—Ohatchee’s Savannah Reaves, 2-for-3, run, three RBIs.
—Ohatchee’s Hannah Fitch, 1-for-4, RBI.
—Ohatchee’s Kylee Barnes, 1-for-4, run.
—Ohatchee’s Alanah Fitch, 1-for-4, three runs.
—Ohatchee’s Mackenzie Luna, 2-for-4, double, run, two RBIs.
—Ohatchee’s Tabi Davidson, 1-for-4, double, three RBIs.
—Wellborn’s Gracie Lewis, 1-for-3, double.
Cherokee County 10, Jacksonville 2: Carli Fritts went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Jacksonville. The Golden Eagles’ other top performers:
—Dailyn Wood, 2-for-3.
—Lacey Barnes, 1-for-2 two runs.
Fort Payne 11, Piedmont 1: Emma Grace Todd went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in Piedmont’s lone run. Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2.
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3.
Baseball
Piedmont 11, Gadsden City 4: Austin Estes and Cassius Fairs drove in three runs apiece to lead Piedmont. Estes was 2-for-4 with a run, and Fairs went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Max Hanson, 1-for-4, run, RBI.
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-3, double, RBI.
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.
—McClane Mohon, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs; retired the last Gadsden City batter in relief.
—Jake Austin, 1-for-4, run, RBI.
—Ridge Fagan, 1-for-2, two runs, RBI.
—Sloan Smith, allowed two hits and two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings.
Oxford 14, Austin 0: Carter Johnson pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts to give Oxford the shutout, and the Yellow Jackets’ run support included a nine-run third inning at Choccolocco Park.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Peyton Watts, 3-for-4, three runs, RBI.
—Hayes Harrison, 2-for-4, run, four RBIs.
—Hudson Gilman, 2-for-3, double, two runs, three RBIs.
—Sam Robertson, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs,
—Chance Griner, 1-for-3, two runs, RBI.
Ragland 7, Faith Christian 5: Brady Whitworth went 3-for-5 with a double, run and three RBIs to lead Faith. The Lions other top performers:
—Colton Pahman, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Carson Limbaugh, one RBI.
—Will Smith, 1-for-3, run.