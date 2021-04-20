Prep roundup: Patterson leads Pleasant Valley to win over Weaver

Leah Patterson homered to help her cause in another strong pitching performance, and Madyson Cromer drove in three runs to lead Pleasant Valley’s softball team to an 11-1 victory over Weaver on Tuesday.
Patterson was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. She also struck out eight batters and allowed two hits in four innings in the circle.
Cromer went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and three RBIs.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Rylee Haynes, 3-for-3, three runs.
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-3, one run.
—Bailey Harris, 3-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Lily Henry, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Macey Roper, 1-for-3, one run.
—Madison Borders, 1-for-3, double, one run; pitched one inning, allowing no hits, runs or walks with one strikeout.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Haley Homesley, 1-for-2.
—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-2.
Jacksonville 23, Ragland 3: Brenna Stone’s two-run home run was part of a Jacksonville onslaught against Ragland on Tuesday. Her 3-for-3 day included a single and double.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Dailyn Wood, 2-for-3.
—Anna Seeger, 2-for-2.
—Libby Strain, 3-for-4, two doubles.
—Ella Sanders, 2-for-3, one double.
—Keelie Leach, 3-for-3.
—Jehenna Engram, 3-for-3, one double
—Kaitlyn Hamm, pitched 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
—Carli Fritts, pitched 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout.
Oxford 8, Moody 4: At Oxford, Tia Titi and Justice Woods each had two hits and drove in a run as Oxford improved to 17-17. Each hit a double. Titi scored three runs and Woods two.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Ellie Derrick, 1-for-2, triple, two runs.
—Cohlee Boone, one RBI.
—Aametria Wilson, 1-for-3, one run.
—Neveah Jackson, pitched five innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Cherokee County 3, Piedmont 0: Savannah Smith, Reece Franklin, Grace Epperson and Maddy Byers each had two hits, but Cherokee County prevailed in a pitchers duel.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Emily Farmer, pitched seven innings, allowing 10 hits, three earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts.
—Smith, 2-for-4.
—Franklin, 2-for-4.
—Epperson, 2-for-3.
—Byers, 2-for-2.
Baseball
Piedmont 10, Cherokee County 7: Cassius Fairs drove in four runs to lead Piedmont past Cherokee County. He was 2-for-4 with one run to go with his four RBIs.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 3-for-4, double, one run and two RBIs; pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-4, two RBIs; pitched four innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk with six strikeouts.
—Jadon Calhoun, 1-for-2, double, one run.
—McClane Mohon, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
Faith Christian 13, Wadley 3: Andrew Folsom and Colton Pahman drove in three runs apiece, and Faith downed Wadley on Tuesday.
Folsom was 1-for-3 with two runs and a double, and Pahman was 2-for-2 with a run.
Faith’s other top performers:
—Brodie Dodson, 2-for-2, double, three runs, two RBIs.
—Walker Whitworth, one RBI.
—Alexzander Almanza, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Kash Sharma, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Parker Robertson, 1-for-2, one run.