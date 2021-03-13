Prep roundup: Patterson dominates as Pleasant Valley wins Lady Wildcat Classic

OXFORD — Pleasant Valley’s softball team went 5-0 in the Lady Wildcat Classic, with shutouts of Southside, Cleburne County and Handley to win the tournament.
The tournament ran Friday and Saturday at Oxford Lake and featured a 12-team varsity bracket and nine-team junior-varsity bracket.
The Raiders (13-3) finished off their tournament Saturday, with victories of 7-2 over Woodland, 4-0 over Handley and 1-0 over Cleburne County.
Pitcher Leah Patterson picked up all three wins in the circle. On the day, she pitched 13 innings, allowing no runs and two hits with 21 strikeouts.
Patterson threw a no-hitter against Woodland and allowed one hit apiece against Handley and Cleburne County.
Patterson is 10-1 on the year.
The championship was scoreless in the fourth, when Bailey Harris singled, Madyson Cromer moved her up on a sacrifice bunt and Macey Roper roped a single to right-center field for the game-winning run.
The Raiders will play host to Ohatchee in an area game Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers at the plate Saturday:
—Taylor Nix, two hits, three runs, one RBI.
—Rylee Haynes, two hits, including two-run home run, two runs, four RBIs.
—Ava Boozer, three hits, three runs, one stolen base.
—Bailey Harris, three hits, including a double, one run, one RBI.
—Cromer, one hit, one RBI.
—Lily Henry, one hit, one run, one stolen base.
—Roper, three hits, one run, two RBIs, one stolen base.
Baseball
Faith Christian wins two: Faith Christian beat Winterboro 10-0 and Gaylesville 6-5on Saturday.
The Lions’ top performers against Winterboro:
—Colton Pahman, pitched five innings with six strikeouts; had two hits, one RBI.
—Kash Sharma, three hits.
—Will Smith, two RBIs.
—Andrew Folsom, one RBI.
Faith’s top performers against Gaylesville:
—Brodie Dodson, three hits, three RBIs.
—Brady Whitworth, pitched five innings, eight strikeouts.