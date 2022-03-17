Prep roundup: Oxford's Watts, Gallahar combine for no-hitter

Thursday was a big day for fourth-ranked Oxford’s pitching staff.
Peyton Watts and Hayden Gallahar combined for a no-hitter in a 14-0 victory over Whitesburg Christian in Choccolocco Park. Hayes Harrison and Roby Brooks tag-teamed on a 10-0 victory over New Hope.
Watts got the win over Whitesburg Christian, striking out four batters with a walk in three innings. Gallahar mopped up, finishing two innings of relief by striking out Thomas Harmon to end the game.
Against New Hope, Harrison allowed two hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Brooks worked the final two innings in relief.
Top offensive performances for Oxford (13-3) against Whitesburg:
—Sam Robertson, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Watts, 2-for-2, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
—Carter Johnson, 3-for-3, two runs, RBI.
—Harrison, 2-for-2, two runs.
—Brooks, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs.
—Chance Griner, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Forrest Heacock, 3-for-3, two RBIs.
Oxford’s top offensive performances against New Hope:
—Robertson, 2-for-3, triple, two runs, RBI.
—Watts, 2-for-2, triple, two runs, RBI.
—Johnson, 1-for-2, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
—Harrison, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
—Brooks, 1-for-2, double, run, two RBIs.
—Hudson Gilman, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Caleb Thomas, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Miguel Mitchell, 1-for-2, run.
Ohatchee 9, Glencoe 2: Carson Tittle went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs to lead Ohatchee at the plate.
That helped Bryce Noah work a complete game. He spread out six hits over seven innings, allowing two earned runs and a walk with three strikeouts. He also went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Ohatchee’s other top performers:
—Devin Howell, 1-for-4, double, run, two RBIs.
—Jesse Baswell, 3-for-3, run, RBI.
—Jake Roberts, 1-for-3, run.
Softball
Ohatchee 15, Gadsden City 2: Hannah Fitch threw a one-hitter in three innings of work, allowing no earned runs and striking out two batters. She also went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI.
Other top performers for Ohatchee:
—Kylee Barnes, 2-for-2, two runs, RBI.
—Alanah Fitch, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs.
—Mackenzie Luna, 1-for-2, home run, two runs, three RBIs.
—Lexi Thomas, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs.
Piedmont 14, Weaver 7: Both teams erupted for 13 hits, but Piedmont got double the runs home.
Cacey Brothers went 4-for-4 with a triple, double, run and four RBIs to lead the Piedmont attack.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Emma Grace Todd, 1-for-4, two runs.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, two runs, RBI.
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-4, run, RBI; pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit with one walk, no runs and four strikeouts.
—Cayla Brothers, two RBIs, three runs.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-4, home run, two RBIs.
—Armoni Perry, 2-for-4, run, two RBIs.
—Jacey Glover, 3-for-4, double, run.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Tiana Lawrience, 2-for-3, grand slam, four RBIs.
—Peyton Marvasty, 1-for-4, double.
—Taylor Lawrence, 4-for-4, two runs.
—Hannah Hise, 2-for-4, RBI.
—Jadyn Smith, 1-for-3, run.
—Alana Cooper, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Kynlee Fulmer, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Pleasant Valley 10, Glencoe 0: Haylie Lee went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Raiders (11-5-1). She also pitched one scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Macey Roper, 3-for-4, double, two runs.
—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-4, double, two runs.
—Lily Henry, 2-for-3, home run, two runs, two RBIs; pitched five innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-3, run.