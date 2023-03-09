 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Oxford's Mooney shuts out 6A, Area 12 foe Pell City

Oxford Pell City

Berkley Mooney with her home run ball after Oxford's win over Pell City.

 Courtesy photo

Unlike Monday, Berkley Mooney wasn’t perfect as her Oxford softball team defeated Class 6A, Area 12 opponent Pell City 2-0 on the road Wednesday.

Mooney, who pitched a seven-inning perfect game Monday to lead the Yellow Jackets over Lincoln, wasn't perfect, but she was still very, very good. She pitched around seven hits and five walks to record the shutout and struck out 12 Panthers over seven innings.