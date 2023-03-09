Prep roundup: Oxford's Mooney shuts out 6A, Area 12 foe Pell City

Unlike Monday, Berkley Mooney wasn’t perfect as her Oxford softball team defeated Class 6A, Area 12 opponent Pell City 2-0 on the road Wednesday.
Mooney, who pitched a seven-inning perfect game Monday to lead the Yellow Jackets over Lincoln, wasn't perfect, but she was still very, very good. She pitched around seven hits and five walks to record the shutout and struck out 12 Panthers over seven innings.
Mooney also accounted for the Yellow Jackets’ runs with a two-run home run in the second inning. Raegan Sanders scored ahead of Mooney. Leadoff batter Ashlyn Burns singled twice for Oxford. Sanders and Adajiah Wilson each had one single to account for Oxford’s five hits. Sanders and Mooney each walked once.
Yellow Jackets head coach Wendy McKIbbin said later Wednesday’s victory was the first time Oxford (7-0) had defeated Pell City since the 2020 season.