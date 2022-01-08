Prep roundup: Oxford's Gaston, Cleburne County's McDaniel shine in victories

PELL CITY — JaMea Gaston hit six 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and Oxford's girls beat Pell City in Class 6A, Area 13 play on Friday.
She hit three threes in the first quarter and three in the third. Her threes accounted for all nine of Oxford's first-quarter points and half of their 18 in the third.
"JaMea Gaston was huge tonight," Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. "She hit six threes, and they always seemed to be when we need it."
Oxford improved to 13-3 overall, 4-0 in area play. The Yellow Jackets' other top performers:
—Xai Whitfield: 13 points.
—Justice Woods: 11 points.
Cleburne County 78, White Plains 51: Jacksonville State signee Brooklyn McDaniel scored 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. She hit two 3-pointers and had three steals.
The Tigers improved to 15-4. Their other top performers:
—Hailey Price: 21 points, 5-for-6 on 3-pointers.
—Faith Brown: 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals.