Prep roundup: Oxford's baseball team shuts out Cartersville (Ga.)

Carter Johnson and Peyton Watts combined to throw a 3-hitter, and Oxford’s baseball team beat Cartersville (Ga.) 2-0 Friday in the Hoover Met Showdown.
Johnson pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts. Watts finished it, walking two and striking out two in two innings.
Watts also went 1-for-2 with a triple, a run and Oxford’s lone RBI.
Oxford will continue play in Hoover on Saturday morning then play the Faith Christian-White Plains winner in the Calhoun County tournament at 5:30 p.m.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Sam Robertson, 1-for-3, one run
—Trey Higgins, 1-for-2, double
Softball
Pleasant Valley sweeps: Pleasant Valley defeated Sand Rock 6-3 and Sumiton Christian 4-3 during Friday’s action in the ASOF tournament at Choccolocco Park.
The Raiders (5-1) play Chelsea, ACA and White Plains on Saturday.
In the Sumiton game, Ava Boozer hit a game-winning double to drive in Rylee Haynes and break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth, with maximum game time close to expiring.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers on the day:
—Leah Patterson, got the win versus Sand Rock, working five innings with 12 strikeouts. She allowed three walks, four hits and three earned runs
—Madison Borders got the win versus Sumiton Christian, working five innings with one strikeout. She allowed 11 hits and one walk and two earned runs; also 1-for-2 with one RBI at the plate
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-4, three runs, one steal
—Haynes, 2-for-5, three runs
—Boozer, 1-for 5, one run, double, two RBIs
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-5, one run, two RBIs, triple, two stolen bases
—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-5, one RBI
—Lily Henry, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI, one stolen base
—Macey Roper, 1-for-4
Oxford wins two: Playing at Jacksonville State University, Oxford’s downed Hatton 19-4 and Sardis 10-3 on Friday to improve to 7-3 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will play Auburn today at 10 a.m. at JSU.
Oxford’s top performers against Hatton:
—Takya Garrett, 1-for-3, double, two runs
—Justice Woods, 3-for-3, triple, double, four runs, two RBIs
—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-2, double, three runs, one RBI
—Riley Rhodes, one run, one RBI
—Cohlee Boone, one run, one RBI; pitched three-inning complete game, allowed two hits with no earned runs and three walks
—Matti Sprawberry, 2-for-2, one run, three RBIs
—Tia Titi, 2-for-2, home run, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Aametria Wilson, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-2, two runs
Oxford’s top performers against Sardis:
—Garrett, 3-for-4, double, three runs
—Woods, 1-for-1, double, three runs, one RBI
—Derrick, 1-for-3, double, three runs, one RBI
—Titi, 3-for-4, five RBIs
—Rhodes, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Berkeley Mooney, pitches six innings, allowed one hit with no earned runs and four walks, eight strikeouts
Piedmont 11, Ranburne 2: Maddy Bowers broke open a tie game with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, and the Bulldogs rolled from there Wednesday.
Byers went 2-for-3 and drove in six runs on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, a home run in the sixth, and a home run in the seven-run seventh.
Savannah Smith, Emily Farmer, Grace Epperson, Byers, and Sarah Goss had RBIs in the seventh.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Emma Todd, pitched five innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out six batters with no walks
—Farmer, also pitched two innings in relief.
—Byers, Smith, and Epperson each collected two hits
Piedmont 9, Glencoe 8: Piedmont scored six runs in the first inning and held off Glencoe’s comeback Tuesday.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 2-for-4, two runs
—Reese Franklin, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Grace Epperson, 2-for-3, two RBIs
—Emily Farmer, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI, pitched the final 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, no earned runs, no walks with five strikeouts
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Maddy Byers, 2-for-3, triple, one run, one RBI
Fort Payne 6, Piedmont 3: Reese Franklin went 2-for-4, but Fort Payne scored a run in the first and three in the third and never trailed Monday.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-3, one run
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, double, one RBI, pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits with no earned runs.
—Armoni Perry, 1-for-3, triple, one RBI
Girls Soccer
Jacksonville 6, Hokes Bluff 0: Maggie Anderson and Olivia King each scored two goals in the Golden Eagles’ win Friday. Bre Edmondson and Natalie Patterson added one goal apiece. Goalie Amanda Cunigan recorded the shutout.