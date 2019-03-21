Oxford swept Albertville 19-9 and 5-4 in Class 6A, Area 13 play on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets improved to 12-3 overall, 2-0 area.
Oxford’s top performers from the second game:
—Jake Spivey, 2-for-5, home run, double, two runs, four RBIs.
—Reese Howard, 1-for-3, three runs, one RBI, one stolen base.
—Trey Higgins, 2-for-4, four runs, five RBIs, one stolen base.
—Peyton Howard, one run, one RBI.
—Jarin Turner, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
—Chadd Adams, 1-for-2, double, one run.
—Ethyn Wyatt, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Garrett Davenport, 2-for-3, double.
—Wesley Sparks, 1-for-3, four runs.
Oxford’s top performers in the first game:
—Higgins, one run, two RBIs, two walks, one stolen base.
—Turner, 1-for-4, one RBI; winning pitcher, four innings, five hits, three earned runs, three walks, six strikeouts.
—Adams, 1-for-1, two runs, one stolen base.
—Dawson Winningham, 1-for-1, one run.
—Sparks, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI; three innings pitched, one hit, two walks, two strikeouts, save.
Saks 10-9, Wellborn 3-8: At Saks, the Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of Class 3A, Area 9 opponent Wellborn, improving to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in area counters.
Rickey Garrett was 3-for-3 in the opener and 2-for-2 in the nightcap, walked twice in each game and scored two runs in each contest.
Other top performers for Saks in Game 1:
—Daevon Larkin, winning pitcher, six innings, five hits, four strikeouts, two earned runs.
—Jaylen Childs, 3-for-5, home run, double, five RBIs.
—Mason Jairrels, 3-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
—Hunter McLeod, double.
Top performer for Wellborn:
—Evan Beadles, 2-for-2.
Other top performers for Saks in Game 2:
—McLeod, winning pitcher in relief, no runs, one hit, six strikeouts.
—Childs, 2-for-3, home run, four RBIs.
—Caleb Ogle, 2-for-4, double, three RBIs.
—Marquel Carlisle, single, one RBI.
Top performers for Wellborn:
—Will Waldrop, 3-for-4, triple, double.
—Beau Neely, double.
—Logan Grubbs, double.
Softball
Alexandria 5, Etowah 1: Alexandria improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 12 play. The Valley Cubs will begin play in the Alex Wilcox Memorial tournament in Montgomery today.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Mattie Wade, 1-for-3, triple, two runs, one RBI.
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, two doubles, two runs, one RBI, one stolen base.
—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-2, two RBIs; seven innings pitched, three hits allowed, no earned runs, one walk, 15 strikeouts.
—Logan Irwin, one run, one stolen base.
Golf
White Plains’ Hanna Dyar shot 79 on the second day of the SP Invitational at Greystone and finished in 10th place overall, going 77-79—156. Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson won at 72-74—146.
White Plains finished 11th of 20 teams at 266-254—520, 52 strokes back of winner Providence Christian.
White Plains’ other scorers:
—Baylie Webb, 85-90—175, 34th.
—Abby Gattis. 104-89—193, 51st.
Tennis
Faith Christian sweeps: Faith Christian’s boys and girls swept Westbrook Christian on Thursday, with the boys winning 7-2 and girls winning 6-3. Match results:
Boys singles
—No. 1 Jac Myrick (Faith) def. Forest McClinton, forfeit; No. 2 Josh Goode (Faith) def. Brady Hall, 8-5; No. 3, Brodie Yarbrough (Faith) def. Caleb Barden, 8-0; No. 4 Jon Cannon Cook (Westbrook) def. Evan Miller, 8-0; No. 5 Eli Mitchell (Faith) def. Chris Wimpee, 8-0; No. 6 Gavin Randall (Faith) def. Luke Pearson, 8-3.
Boys doubles
—No. 1 Cook-Hall (Westbrook) def. Myrick-Mitchell, 8-1; No. 2 Goode-Yarbrough def. McClinton-Barden, forfeit; No. 3 Miller-Braden Stacks (Faith) def. Wimpee-Pearson, 8-2.
Girls singles
—No. 1 Baden Kemp (Westbrook) def. Zana Christjohn, 8-6; No. 2 Sara Goodwin (Westbrook) def. Lauren Holder, 8-0; No. 3 Kristin Covington (Faith) def. Anne Miller, 8-1; No. 4 Meagan Ford (Faith) def. Brooke Seawright, 8-2; No. 5 Dacey Dunaway (Faith) def. Ann-Elizabeth Gregerson, 8-5; No. 6 Kassidy Nix (Faith) def. Lilly Echeverri, 8-2.
Girls doubles
—No. 1 Christjohn-Sarah Jessica Christjohn (Faith) def. Kemp-Goodwin, 9-7; No. 2 Covington-Ford (Faith) def. Miller-Seawright, 8-2; No. 3 Gregerson-Emily Harvey (Westbrook) def. Dunaway-Nix, 8-6.
Track
Saks Relays: Alexandria boys and girls swept the third annual Saks Relays on Wednesday at McClellan, and White Plains’ boys and girls were second.
Alexandria’s boys totalled 45 points to edge White Plains by 12, and the girls rolled up 55 to White Plains’ 41.
On the girls’ side, Alexandria won the distance medley (14:17), 800-meter sprint medley (1:59), mid-distance medley (9:58), 4x100 (52.2), 4x800 (11:13), 4x200 (1:57) and 4x400 (4:29). White Plains won the 4x100 throwers relay.
On the boys’ side, Alexandria won the distance medley (12:17), 800 sprint medley (1:45), 4x800 relay (10:42) and 4x200 (1:41). Other winners included Donoho in the 4x100 throwers relay (51.1), Randolph County in the mid-distance medley (10:14), Saks in the 4x100 (47.57) and Jacksonville in the 4x400 (3:52).
Girls’ team results: Alexandria 55, White Plains 41, Saks 28, Jacksonville 24, Donoho 13, Randolph County 5.
Boys’ team results: Alexandria 45, White Plains 33, Randolph County 27, Donoho 24, Jacksonville 21, Saks 18.
Editor’s note: The Anniston Star wants your high school sports reports. Coaches, scorekeepers and team representatives can report results by sending to all of the following emails: medwards@annistonstar.com, jaredgravette@gmail.com and hayden.medley@gmail.com. You can also call 256-235-9272. Please include scores, records and top individual performers, with first and last names. Please report ASAP after games to ensure information comes in ahead of newspaper deadline.