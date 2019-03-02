Baseball teaser

Oxford’s baseball team split two games against Hartselle on Saturday, falling 12-7 in the first game and winning the second 11-4. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2.

Oxford’s top performers on the day:

—Reese Howard, 3-for-8, three runs, RBI.

—Trey Higgins, 5-for-7, seven runs, four RBIs.

—Peyton Howard, 3-for-7, one run, three RBIs.

—Jarin Turner, 2-for-7, one run, RBI; winning pitcher in second game, 6 1/3 innings, six strikeouts, two walks, three earned runs.

—Jake Spivey, 1-for-7, two RBIs.

Alexandria wins two: Alexandria won two games at Guntersville on Saturday, beating Randolph 12-4 and Guntersville 16-3. The Valley Cubs are 5-1.

Alexandria’s top performers against Randolph:

—Dylan Digangi, winning pitcher, four innings pitched, two strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs.

—Ben McNew, save, three innings pitched, four strikeouts.

—Noah Primm, 3-for-4, three runs, two RBIs.

—Layton Ellison, two doubles, four RBIs.

—Connor Norris, two singles.

Alexandria’s top performers against Guntersville:

—Mitch Welch, winning pitcher, 3 1/3 innings pitched, two hits, five strikeouts.

—Cauy Williams, 2 1/3 innings pitched.

—Ryan Taylor, 3-for-4, three runs.

—Primm, 4-for-4, six RBIs, double, triple.

—Ellison, 3-for-4, two RBIs, double.

—Brennan Brown, two singles.

Alexandria 2-7, Arab 1-9: Alexandria split a Friday doubleheader against Arab.

The Valley Cubs’ top performers in the first game:

—Jalen Borders: Winning pitcher, 5 2/3 innings pitched, one hit, three walks, 11 strikeouts.

—Landon Comer, save, 1 1/3 innings pitched, two hits, four strikeouts; double.

—Primm, double, two RBIs.

—Jacob McCulley, single.

Alexandria’s top performers in the second game:

—Ellison, double, two RBIs.

—Welch, two singles.

—Jared Ponder, RBI.

Wellborn 11, Victory Christian 4: Wellborn improved to 1-2 with a victory over Victory Christian on Saturday.

Wellborn’s top performers:

—Jett Smith, 3-for-5, RBI, two runs.

—Logan Grubbs, 2-for-2, two RBIs.

—Beau Neely, 2-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs.

—Joseph Wyatt, pitched complete game, three strikeouts, three earned runs, 85 pitches.

Victory Christian’s top performers:

—Forest Williams, 2-for-4.

—Noah Holladay, 2-for-3.

—Isaac Warren 3-for-3, two RBIs.

Softball

Oxford at Jaguar Classic: At Spain Park, Oxford rolled to two victories, beating Mountain Brook 14-1 and Oak Grove 16-2 on Friday before Saturday’s game against Spain Park was rained out.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0. Here are Oxford’s top performers over two, three-inning games on Friday:

—Sarah Howell, 4-for-5, four runs, four RBIs, triple, double, steal, sacrifice.

—Emily Thrasher, 5-for-7, four runs, five RBIs, two doubles; winning pitcher vs. Oak Grove, three innings pitched, four hits, four strikeouts, two earned runs.

—Bailey Clark, 3-for-5, three runs, four RBIs, home run, double.

—Riley Rhodes, 4-for-5, four runs, three RBIs, home run, two doubles, steal.

—Takya Garrett, 3-for-5, two runs, three RBIs, home run, two steals.

—Keesheninna Titi, 3-for-4, four runs, one RBI, home run, steal.

—Ametria Wilson, 4-for-4, five runs, one RBI, home run, steal.

—Eilee Sparks, two RBIs, sacrifice.

—Lauren Ellard, 5-for-5, four runs, five RBIs, steal.

—Cohlee Boone, 3-for-3, two runs, four RBIs, triple; winning pitcher against Mountain Brook, three innings pitched, two strikeouts, two walks, no earned runs.

Pleasant Valley 4, Bell Green 0: At Bell Green, Leah Patterson and Madison Borders combined to allow two hits over four innings. Patterson struck out seven batters and Borders two.

Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:

—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-3, one run.

—Julianna Balew, 2-for-2, two runs.

—Cortney Williams, 2-for-2, three RBIs, double.

—Savannah Williams, steal, run in one official at-bat.

—Erin Rose, 1-for-1.

