Oxford’s baseball team split two games against Hartselle on Saturday, falling 12-7 in the first game and winning the second 11-4. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2.
Oxford’s top performers on the day:
—Reese Howard, 3-for-8, three runs, RBI.
—Trey Higgins, 5-for-7, seven runs, four RBIs.
—Peyton Howard, 3-for-7, one run, three RBIs.
—Jarin Turner, 2-for-7, one run, RBI; winning pitcher in second game, 6 1/3 innings, six strikeouts, two walks, three earned runs.
—Jake Spivey, 1-for-7, two RBIs.
Alexandria wins two: Alexandria won two games at Guntersville on Saturday, beating Randolph 12-4 and Guntersville 16-3. The Valley Cubs are 5-1.
Alexandria’s top performers against Randolph:
—Dylan Digangi, winning pitcher, four innings pitched, two strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs.
—Ben McNew, save, three innings pitched, four strikeouts.
—Noah Primm, 3-for-4, three runs, two RBIs.
—Layton Ellison, two doubles, four RBIs.
—Connor Norris, two singles.
Alexandria’s top performers against Guntersville:
—Mitch Welch, winning pitcher, 3 1/3 innings pitched, two hits, five strikeouts.
—Cauy Williams, 2 1/3 innings pitched.
—Ryan Taylor, 3-for-4, three runs.
—Primm, 4-for-4, six RBIs, double, triple.
—Ellison, 3-for-4, two RBIs, double.
—Brennan Brown, two singles.
Alexandria 2-7, Arab 1-9: Alexandria split a Friday doubleheader against Arab.
The Valley Cubs’ top performers in the first game:
—Jalen Borders: Winning pitcher, 5 2/3 innings pitched, one hit, three walks, 11 strikeouts.
—Landon Comer, save, 1 1/3 innings pitched, two hits, four strikeouts; double.
—Primm, double, two RBIs.
—Jacob McCulley, single.
Alexandria’s top performers in the second game:
—Ellison, double, two RBIs.
—Welch, two singles.
—Jared Ponder, RBI.
Wellborn 11, Victory Christian 4: Wellborn improved to 1-2 with a victory over Victory Christian on Saturday.
Wellborn’s top performers:
—Jett Smith, 3-for-5, RBI, two runs.
—Logan Grubbs, 2-for-2, two RBIs.
—Beau Neely, 2-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs.
—Joseph Wyatt, pitched complete game, three strikeouts, three earned runs, 85 pitches.
Victory Christian’s top performers:
—Forest Williams, 2-for-4.
—Noah Holladay, 2-for-3.
—Isaac Warren 3-for-3, two RBIs.
Softball
Oxford at Jaguar Classic: At Spain Park, Oxford rolled to two victories, beating Mountain Brook 14-1 and Oak Grove 16-2 on Friday before Saturday’s game against Spain Park was rained out.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0. Here are Oxford’s top performers over two, three-inning games on Friday:
—Sarah Howell, 4-for-5, four runs, four RBIs, triple, double, steal, sacrifice.
—Emily Thrasher, 5-for-7, four runs, five RBIs, two doubles; winning pitcher vs. Oak Grove, three innings pitched, four hits, four strikeouts, two earned runs.
—Bailey Clark, 3-for-5, three runs, four RBIs, home run, double.
—Riley Rhodes, 4-for-5, four runs, three RBIs, home run, two doubles, steal.
—Takya Garrett, 3-for-5, two runs, three RBIs, home run, two steals.
—Keesheninna Titi, 3-for-4, four runs, one RBI, home run, steal.
—Ametria Wilson, 4-for-4, five runs, one RBI, home run, steal.
—Eilee Sparks, two RBIs, sacrifice.
—Lauren Ellard, 5-for-5, four runs, five RBIs, steal.
—Cohlee Boone, 3-for-3, two runs, four RBIs, triple; winning pitcher against Mountain Brook, three innings pitched, two strikeouts, two walks, no earned runs.
Pleasant Valley 4, Bell Green 0: At Bell Green, Leah Patterson and Madison Borders combined to allow two hits over four innings. Patterson struck out seven batters and Borders two.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-3, one run.
—Julianna Balew, 2-for-2, two runs.
—Cortney Williams, 2-for-2, three RBIs, double.
—Savannah Williams, steal, run in one official at-bat.
—Erin Rose, 1-for-1.