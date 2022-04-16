Prep roundup: Oxford softball wins Lincoln tourney

LINCOLN — Berkley Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley combined to pitch three gems, and Oxford won two of three games en route to winning Lincoln High School’s tournament Saturday.
Oxford beat Lincoln 5-1, lost to Munford 1-0 then beat Lincoln again, 7-1.
Mooney and Crossley combined to give up three runs and 10 hits over 13 innings on the day. Crossley worked five innings in the 5-1 victory over Lincoln, allowing four hits, one earned run and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Mooney pitched the last two games, allowing six hits, two earned runs and two walks with 13 strikeouts in eight innings.
Mooney also went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the 5-1 victory, and Crossley was 3-for-3 with three runs.
Other top performers on the day for Oxford:
—Kylie Kiker, 1-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Ashlyn Burns, 3-for-5, home run, double, four runs, RBI.
—Matti Sprayberry, 2-for-6, run, RBI.
Baseball
Faith Christian 11, Winterboro 1: Colton Pahman went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and RBI to lead Faith Christian. He also allowed three hits, no earned runs and one walk with six strikeouts in four innings on the mound.
Other top performers for Faith:
—Brodie Dodson, 1-for-2, double, run, two RBIs.
—Brady Whitworth, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Kash Sharma, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Alexzander Almanza, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs.
—Eli Robinson, 1-for-1, two runs, RBI.
—Daniel Blackstone, 1-for-1, double, run.
—Will Smith, pitched one inning of relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with one strikeout.