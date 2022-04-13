Prep roundup: Oxford softball wins at Springville

SPRINGVILLE — Oxford scored five runs in the final three innings, including three in the seventh inning, and beat Springville 8-5 in Class 6A, Area 13 softball action Wednesday.
Top performers for Oxford:
—Ashlyn Burns, 3-for-3, two runs, RBI.
—Matti Sprayberry, 2-for-4, RBI.
—Berkley Mooney, 1-for-4, two RBIs; pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, five earned runs and seven walks with five strikeouts.
—Abbie Mitchell, 1-for-3, double, run.
—Kaelyn Crossley, 2-for-4, run, RBI.
—Kannon Slaughter, 1-for-1, run, two RBIs.
Piedmont 8, Ohatchee 4: Savannah Smith struck out 11 batters over seven innings, and Cayla Brothers doubled twice and drove in two runs as Piedmont prevailed in Class 3A, Area 11 play. She was 2-for-3 and scored two runs.
Other top performers for Piedmont (15-10):
—Cacey Brothers, 2-for-4.
—Emily Farmer, 2-for-4, double.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Armoni Perry, 2-for-4, run, two RBIs.
—Jaycee Glover, RBI.
Top performers for Ohatchee:
—Ellie Carden, RBI.
—Hannah Fitch, 2-for-4, run.
—Kaylee Barnes, 2-for-4, double, run.
—Alanah Fitch, 2-for-3, two RBIs.
Baseball
Donoho 12, Ragland 2: Will Folsom drove in three runs to lead Donoho to a 12-2 victory over Ragland on Wednesday in Class 1A, Area 9 baseball action.
Folsom was 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Other top performers for the Falcons (15-3):
—Blake Sewell, started on the mound and pitched a complete game, striking out four batters and allowing four hits and two walks over six innings.
—Slade Haney, 4-for-5, run, two RBIs.
—Judson Billings, 2-for-2, home run, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Nic Thompson, 2-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Peyton Webb, 2-for-4, run, two RBIs.
—Kai Cleckler, 2-for-4, double, two runs.