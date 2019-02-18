OXFORD — Trey Mooney threw a no-hitter as Oxford's baseball team beat James Clemons 4-0 to cap a season-opening round-robin at Choccolocco Park on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0) beat Russell County 9-6 earlier Monday.
Mooney faced two batters over the minimum, both reaching on errors. Catcher Jake Spivey threw one of them out.
Mooney threw 60 strikes and 39 balls and pitched five 1-2-3 innings. He struck out nine batters.
Oxford will play at Daphne on Friday.
Oxford's other top performers on the day:
—Trey Higgins three-run home run against James Clemons.
—Peyton Howard, 3-for-3 against Russell County, 1-for-2 against James Clemons with an RBI.
—Jarin Turner, winning pitcher against Russell County, 74 pitches, seven strikeouts, four hits, four innings, up 4-0 when he came out of the game on pitch count.
—Spivey, White Plains transfer got his first hit for Oxford and Oxford's first hit of year, an RBI double against Russell County.
—Reese Howard, 2-for-3 against Russell County.
Softball
Oxford 3, Cleburne County 1: At Oxford, Emily Thrasher pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. She had one walk, and the run allowed was unearned.
Thrasher also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and stolen base.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Riley Rhodes, sacrifice, stolen base, RBI.
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-2, run.