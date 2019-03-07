Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett, Sacred Heart’s Jayden Stone and Talladega’s D’Corian Wilson were among players selected for the Alabama North All-Stars boys basketball team, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Thursday.
—Wilson, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, averaged 18 points in four Northeast Regional and Final Four games, including his 19 points in the 4A state final as Talladega beat West Limestone 60-48 to win the school’s first state championship. He averaged 11.5 points on the season.
—Stone, a 6-3 junior guard, transferred from Central Park Christian and led Sacred Heart to its fifth state-final appearance in as many years. He averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and four assists and was most valuable player of the Northeast Regional and Calhoun County tournaments.
—Garrett, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead Oxford to a 24-5 finish and third straight Northeast Regional appearance.
The North-South All-Star boys’ and girls’ games will be July 17 in Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 3, Oxford 1: At Pleasant Valley, Madison Borders and Leah Patterson combined to hold Oxford to one run, and Pleasant Valley won a showdown of Calhoun County softball powers.
Borders started and pitched four innings, giving up two hits and one earned run with one strikeout and no walks. Patterson pitched the last three innings, allowing two hits and no runs with three strikeouts and no walks.
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Rylee Haynes hit a two-out double off the left-center field fence and then scored when Lindsey Pritchett reached on an error. In the sixth, Savannah Williams led off with a double off the center-field wall and scored on a Cortney Williams single.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley (3-1):
—Savannah Williams, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs
—Cortney Williams, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-1, double, walk
—Bailey Harris, 1-for-3
Top performers for Oxford (4-3):
—Sarah Howell, 1-for-3, double, one run, stolen base
—Emily Thrasher, sacrifice fly, one RBI; six innings pitched, five hits allowed, one earned run, one walk, six strikeouts
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-3, double, stolen base
—Takya Garrett, 2-for-3, stolen base
Baseball
Weaver 4-18, Wellborn 1-6: A day after Wellborn won, area foe Weaver swept two against the Panthers. Weaver improved to 3-2 overall headed into Friday’s Calhoun County tournament opener against Pleasant Valley at 7 p.m.
Weaver’s top performers, first game:
—Dylan DeLoach, two hits.
—Ethan Moncus, two hits.
—Austin Bryant, two hits; winning pitcher, seven innings, one run, five hits, eight strikeouts, one walk.
—Colby Thompson, two hits.
Weaver’s top performers, second game:
—Jadon Calhoun 2-for-4, triple, two RBIS
—Thompson, multiple hits, three RBIs
—Jackson Williams, multiple hits
—Elijah Smith, multiple hits
—Taylor Thompson, two RBIs
—Moncus, three RBIs
Wellborn’s top performers:
—Joseph Wyatt, 2-for-3 in first game.
—Logan Grubbs, 2-for-3 in second game.
Cleburne County 2, Alexandria 1: Cleburne County won in the bottom of the eighth with a game-ending single by Porter Embry.
Jared Ponder scored for Alexandria in the top of the eighth. He walked, stole second base and scored on an error.
Jalen Borders started for Alexandria and pitched the first six innings. He surrendered two hits, walked four and fanned 10 without allowing a run. Dylan DiGangi followed Borders and struck out four in 1⅔ innings while allowing one hit and one run.
The game-tying triple by Devin Hicks came with two out in the bottom of the eighth. He drove in Mack Humphries, who led off the inning with a double. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases ahead of Embry’s game-winning single.
Hicks also had a leadoff single in the fourth inning. Brody Beam’s single in the third accounted for Cleburne County’s five hits.
Cleburne County’s Reese Morrison threw a no-hitter in eight innings of work. He struck out 14.