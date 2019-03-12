Oxford 11, Albertville 1: Emily Thrasher allowed one run in six innings, and the Oxford softball team opened area play with a 11-1 victory over Albertville on Tuesday to improve to 6-4 on the season.
Sarah Howell led Oxford at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, two runs and four RBIs.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-3, one run
—Justice Woods, 1-for-1, double, two runs, one RBI
—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs
—Takya Garrett, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs, stolen base
—Keesheninna Titi, 2-for-3, double
—Ametria Wilson, 2-for-2, one run, two RBIs
Alexandria 12, Sardis 6: Alexandria pounded out 15 hits, put up seven runs in the fifth inning and rolled to victory. Alexandria improved to 3-2 overall headed into an area series with Etowah, starting next week.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Mattie Wade, 2-for-5, double, one run, one RBI
—Maggie Phillips, 2-for-4, home run, two runs, two RBIs; pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowed one hit, no runs, two strikeouts
—Millie Burt, 2-for-5, home run, one run, two RBIs
—Lanie Dreyer, 2-for-5, two runs; pitched 5 1/3 innings, four earned runs, two walks, six strikeouts
—Jordan Beason, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI
—Kodie Williams, 3-for-4, double, one run, one RBI
—Addison Jennings, 1-for-3, two runs, one RBI
Faith Christian 12, Winterboro 7: Faith opened area play with a victory, with Elizabeth Bedford pitching for the victory and going 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs.
Faith’s other top performers:
—Sarah Christjohn, 2-for-4, triple
—Anna Kerri, one RBI, save
—Madi Snow, one hit
—Jordan Campbell, one hit
—Ariane Price, one hit
—Erin McVeigh, one hit
Soccer
Sacred Heart girls 11, Faith Christian 1: Angel Nguyen scored five goals to lead the Cardinals past the Lions.
Sacred Heart’s other top performers:
—Abbie Vingers, three goals, two assists
—Deborah Greene, two goals, one assist
—Tosin Sanusi, one goal, one assist
—Mary Kate Middlebrook, one assist
—Evelynn Beyerle, four saves
Jacksonville girls 10, Saks 3: Dana Johnson scored seven goals in the Golden Eagles win over the Wildcats.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Kaylee Snead, one goal, two assists
—Emma Cockrell, one goal
—Shelby Ausborn, one goal
—Destiny Ingram, one assist
—Amanda Cunigan, three saves
Donoho boys 6, Sacred Heart 0: Drew Williamson scored three goals for the second straight game to lead the Falcons over the Cardinals on Monday.
Donoho’s other top performers:
—Samuel Johnson, one goal, one assist
—Will Nelson, one goal
—Ethan Jamison Miles, one goal
—Grant Steed, two assists
Golf
The White Plains’ girls golf team shot a 267 on Monday at Hoover Country Club and a 263 Tuesday at Oxmoor Valley’s Ridge Course.
Hanna Dyar led the Wildcats with rounds of 85 and 75. Abby Gattis (86) and Caitlin Lewis (94) both carded personal bests at Oxmoor Valley.