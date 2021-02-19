Prep roundup: Oxford, PV, Ohatchee win in baseball; Oxford softball splits

OXFORD — Carter Johnson pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and two walks, and Oxford’s baseball team scored a 13-2 victory over Jacksonville on Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Johnson also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a run and two RBIs.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Sam Robertson, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Trey Higgins, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Miguel Mitchell, 1-for-1, two runs
—Landon Howell, 1-for-3, one run
—Hayes Harrison, two runs, two RBIs
—Chance Griner, two runs
Pleasant Valley 9, Cleburne County 8: Dalton McElroy ripped a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game.
McElroy’s hit scored Jackson Almaroad and Caleb Shew. Almaroad doubled to reach base, and Shew was hit by a pitch.
McElroy was 2-for-4 with a run and four RBIs. He also pitched a scoreless final third of an inning with one strikeout and one hit as Pleasant Valley improved to 2-0. The Raiders’ other top performers:
—Zeke Curvin, four walks, one run.
—Jack Ponder, two walks, one run.
—Pelham Parris, 2-for-4, double, one RBI; 6 2/3 innings pitched, seven hits, one earned run, nine strikeouts.
—Braydon Maye, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-4, double, one RBI.
—Almaroad, 1-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Rustin Roberts, 2-for-4, one run, three RBIs.
—Porter Embry, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Carter Barnes, 1-for-3, one run.
—Matthew Brown, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Kannon Robertson, 1-for-3, one run.
—Rico Jordan, 1-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI.
Ohatchee 15, Cherokee County 2: Devin Howell had three hits, and Justin Powell and Trey Pesnell drove in three runs apiece as Ohatchee downed Cherokee County on Friday.
Howell went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Powell was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Each had a double.
Other top performers for Ohatchee:
—Konner Baswell, 1-for-3, three runs, one RBI
—Trey Pesnell, 2-for-3, double, one run, three RBIs
—Aidan Simpson, 1-for-4, one run
—Jake Roberts, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI
—Eli Ennis, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI
—Carson Tittle, 1-for-3, two runs; one inning pitched, allowed one run, one strikeout
—Bryce Noah, three innings pitched, two hits, no runs and one walk allowed, one strikeout
Softball
Oxford’s softball team beat Clay-Chalkville 8-0 and lost to Spain Park 5-0 at the Leeds’ tournament Friday.
Oxford (2-1) scored eight runs on two hits against Clay-Chalkville and had one hit against Spain Park.
The Yellow Jackets’ top performers Friday:
—Chloe Derrick, 1-for-2 against Clay-Chalkville
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-1, double, one run, one RBI; pitched three innings, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts against Clay-Chalkville.
—Matti Sprawberry, 1-for-1 against Spain Park