Prep roundup: Oxford, Pleasant Valley pick up softball victories

Tia Titi hit two home runs and a triple and drove in six runs to lead Oxford’s softball team to a 17-15 victory over White Plains on Thursday.
Titi was 3-for-3 and scored five runs as Oxford improved to 9-5 headed into today’s game against Hoover in the Bucs’ tournament.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Takya Garret, 1-for-5, double, one run
—Justice Woods, 2-for-4, four runs
—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-5, home run, three runs, two RBIs
—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-4, two doubles, one run, two RBIs
—Aametria Wilson, one run, two RBIs
—Lauren Ellard, one run, one RBI
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-4, one run
White Plains’ top performers:
—Adriana Sotelo, 4-for-4, three runs
—Hallie Williams, three runs
—Callie Richardson, 2-for-5, two doubles, three runs, two RBIs
—Lily Ponder, 5-for-5, four doubles, three runs, four RBIs
—Cayden Roberts, 2-for-5, two RBIs
—Kaylee Johnson, 1-for-5, one RBI
—Camden Wilson, 1-for-2, triple, two runs
Pleasant Valley 18, Weaver 0: Pleasant Valley improved to 8-3 while winning its area opener on Thursday. The Lady Raiders will play Southside and Ranburne in the White Plains Invitational at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park today.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Leah Patterson, two innings pitched, five strikeouts, no hits allowed; 1-for-3 at the plate, two RBIs
—Madison Borders, one inning pitched, one strikeout, no hits allowed
—Lily Henry, two innings pitched, one strikeout, three hits allowed; 4-for-4 at the plate two runs, four RBIs, two stolen bases
—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-2, two runs, five RBIs
—Madison Borders, 2-for-2, double, two RBIs
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-3, double, four runs, two RBIs
—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-2, four runs, one RBI, one stolen base
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-4, three runs, one stolen base
—Emma Harvey, 1-for-1
Fort Payne 9, Piedmont 4: Savannah Smith and Emily Farmer hit home runs in Piedmont’s loss to Fort Payne on Thursday.
Farmer was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Smith was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Reese Franklin, 1-for-3, one run
—Laken Hilburn, 1-for-1, one run
Baseball
Wellborn 8, Saks 7: Brayden Dempsey went 3-for-6 with four RBI's and a triple and scored twice to lead Wellborn to victory in 10 innings in the area opener for both teams.
Wellborn's other top performers:
—Kaden Goodwin, 3-for-5, double.
—Ethan Carroll, 2-for-4, two runs.
—Joseph Wyatt, pitched 8 innings, eight strikeouts, one walk.
—Jett Smith, winning pitcher, pitched two innings, struck out five batters.
Saks' top performers:
—Shon Elston, 3-for-5, one RBI.
—Mason Jerrials, triple, two RBIs.
Jacksonville Christian 12, Anniston 11: Playing again after two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine, Jacksonville Christian outlasted visiting Anniston on Thursday. Ethan Fair was the winning pitcher. Ethan Burrage led the Thunder at the plate with a home run and two singles in four at-bats. He scored four runs.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Brodie Clay, 2-for-4, two singles
—Cam Moses, single, two runs
—Jack Harrelson, single, two runs
Westbrook Christian 5, Piedmont 0: Fresh off of its win over Oxford in the Calhoun County tournament final Tuesday, Piedmont got two hits from Max Hanson but fell to Westbrook Chrsitian.
Hanson was 2-for-2 on the day.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3; pitched 5 ⅔ innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts
Donoho 12, Faith Christian 0: Junior Slade Haney handcuffed Faith Christian’s hitters with a five-inning no-hitter in Class 1A, Area 9 baseball action at the Lions’ home field Thursday. Haney fanned 10 and surrendered two walks.
The Falcons gave Haney all the support he needed with six runs in the top of the first inning. Ahead 7-0 after three innings, Donoho added five more runs in the fourth. Haney hit a solo home run and scored twice.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Lucas Elliott, three singles, two runs
—Nick Thompson, home run, two RBIs, two runs
—Tyler Allen, home run, two RBIs
—Judson Billings, double, single, two RBIs, two runs
—Connor Goodson, double, single, two RBIs, one run
—Blake Willingham, two runs
—Marcus Lawler, single, RBI
Spring Garden 9, Jacksonville 3: Playing at Spring Garden, the Panthers took advantage of five Jacksonville errors to score five unearned runs and improve to 7-5 on the season.
Spring Garden batted around in the first inning and scored four runs. Weston Kirk scattered six hits and two walks over seven innings to earn the win. He struck out eight. Two of the Golden Eagles’ three runs were unearned. Kirk had a triple and two RBIs.
Other top players for Spring Garden:
—Chaz Pope, two-run home run, two runs
—Ryley Kirk, two singles, two runs
—Cam Welsh, double, run
—Grayden Guthrie, two singles, two RBIs
—Jackson Maddox, two singles, RBI
—Chapel Pope, two runs
Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Tito Canales, double, two singles, RBI
—Dreylan Fomby, two singles, run
Soccer
Jacksonville 5, Weaver 1: At Weaver, Maggie Anderson pulled off the hat trick with three goals for the Golden Eagles.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Olivia King, one goal, two assists
—Bre Edmondson, one goal
—Kylie Terrell, one assist