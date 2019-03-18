Editor’s note: The Anniston Star wants your high school sports reports. Coaches, scorekeepers and team representatives can report results by sending to all of the following emails: medwards@annistonstar.com, jaredgravette@gmail.com and hayden.medley@gmail.com. You can also call 256-235-3572. Please include scores, records and top individual performers, with first and last names. Please report ASAP after games to ensure information comes in ahead of newspaper deadline.
Playing in the Spring Experience at Choccolocco Park, Oxford jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning and added four runs in the fourth en route to beating Opelika 10-4 on Monday.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Reese Howard, 3-for-4, one run
—Trey Higgins, 1-for-4, double, one run
—Peyton Howard, 1-for-3, one run
—Jake Spivey, 2-for-4, triple, double, two runs, one RBI
—Dawson Winningham, 1-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI
—Chadd Adams, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Wesley Sparks, 2-for-2, triple, one run, two RBIs
—Cole Hapach, 4⅔ innings, three hits, no earned runs, five strikeouts, two walks
—Gavin Orcutt, two-thirds inning pitched, no hits, no runs, one walk, one strikeout
Softball
Pell City 2, Oxford 0: Oxford had three hits against Pell City on Monday and fell to 9-7 overall. Oxford’s top performers:
—Sarah Howell, 1-for-2
—Lauren Ellard, 1-for-1
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-3
—Cohlee Boone, six innings pitched, five hits allowed, two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts
Tennis
Faith Christian boys 7, Westbrook Christian 2; Faith Christian girls 9, Westbrook Christian 0: At Rainbow City, Faith Christian’s boys and girls beat Westbrook Christian on Monday. Match scores:
Boys singles
—No. 1 Jac Myrick (Faith) def. Forest McClinton, 8-2; No. 2 Josh Goode (Faith) def. F. Hall, 8-4; No. 3 Brodie Yarbrough (Faith) def. Caleb Barden, 8-1; No. 4 Jon Cannon Cook (WCA) def. Evan Miller, 8-3; No. 5 Eli Mitchell (Faith) def. Christopher Wimpee, 8-0; No. 6 Gavin Randall (Faith) def. Luke Pearson, 8-6
Boys doubles
—No. 1 Myrick-Mitchell (Faith) def. McClinton-Hall, 8-6; No. 2 Goode-Yarbrough (Faith) def. Cook-Barden, 8-4; No. 3 Wimpee-Pearson (WCA) def. Miller-Braden Stacks, 9-7
Girls singles
—No. 1 Zana Christjohn (Faith) def. Baden Kemp, 8-2; No. 2 Sarah Jessica Christjohn (Faith) def. Sara Goodwin, 8-3; No. 3 Kristin Covington (Faith) def. Anne Miller, 8-4; No. 4 Meagan Ford (Faith) def. Brooke Seawright, 8-2; No. 5 Dacey Dunaway (Faith) def. Ann-Elizabeth Gregerson, 8-6; No. 6 Kassidy Harvey (Faith) def. Emily Harvey, 8-1
Girls doubles
—No. 1 Christjohn-Christjohn (Faith) def. Kemp-Goodwin, 8-4; No. 2 Covington-Ford (Faith) def. Seawright-Miller, 8-0; No. 3 Dunaway-Nix (Faith) def. Gregerson-Harvey, 8-1
Soccer
Sacred Heart girls 9, Faith Christian 2: The Cardinals led 3-1 at half and added a big second half. Sacred Heart’s top performers:
—Abbie Vingers. four goals, one assist
—Deborah Greene, four goals
—Tosin Sanusi, one goal, one assist
—Sydney Marion, one assist
—Brianna Beyerle, one assist
—Evelynn Beyerle, 12 saves, one penalty-kick save