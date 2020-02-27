Prep roundup: Oxford belts four home runs in win over Munford

Oxford’s softball team pounded out 16 hits and belted four home runs to take a 14-0 win over Munford on Thursday at Choccolocco Park.
Oxford got six runs in the top of the first and added three more in the third and fourth innings to pull away.
All Oxford hitters scored a run in the game.
The Yellow Jackets were led by Alex Howard, who had a single, walk, home run and was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and no runs with three strikeouts.
Oxford (5-2) will be at home next Monday as they host Lincoln.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Sara Howell, home run, two doubles, three RBIs
—T.K. Garrett, two singles, one double
—Bailey Clark, home run, walk, two RBIs
—Tai Titi, home run, one single, three RBIs
—Dee Wilson, 2-for-3
Munford Top Performers
—Jayea Gladden, 1-for-2, double
—Kylie Rooks, 1-for-2
Cleburne County 10, Clay Central 0: In Heflin on Thursday, the Tigers scored six times in the home half of the fourth inning to break open what had been a tight game. Starting pitcher Jayci Boozer worked all five innings. She allowed three hits, struck out eight and did not walk a batter in earning the win.
Other top performers for Cleburne County
—Kaley Harris, three singles, two runs, one RBI
—Karley Boyd, two doubles, two runs, one RBI
—Kaylee Shierling, two doubles, one run, two RBI
—Micah Pentecost, triple, two RBI
—Kendall Houston, single, two RBIs, one run
—Kaley Leggett, single, one run
—Boozer, two singles, one RBI
Pleasant Valley 8-11, Ragland 4-1: Pleasant Valley opened its season with a doubleheader sweep of Ragland at home Thursday. The Raiders’ next game is against White Plains on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Rylee Haynes, three hits, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs, one stolen base
—Lily Henry, one hit, two runs, one RBI, one stolen base
—Ava Boozer, two hits, one double, two runs
—Bailey Harris, one hit, three runs, one RBI
—Madyson Cromer, four hits, two runs
—Chandler Dorsett, three hits, two doubles, two runs, six RBIs
—Leah Patterson, two hits, two runs, one RBI; winning pitcher in Game 1, five innings, 10 strikeouts
—Madison Borders, winning pitcher in second game, three innings, two strikeouts; pitched two innings in first game, two innings, three strikeouts
Baseball
Pleasant Valley 6, Jacksonville 3: Pleasant Valley scored four runs on one hit in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a 3-2 Jacksonville lead Thursday. Jackson Almaroad pitched 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts and earned the win.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Colby Nelson, double, one run
—Almaroad, double
—Braydon Maye, single, one RBI
—Ashton King, two runs, two stolen bases
—Brody Phillips, single, two runs, stolen base
Outstanding performers for Jacksonville
—Dakoda Willingham, five innings pitched, six strikeouts, two walks, two hits allowed, two runs allowed (both earned)
—Jae-Taj Morris, three singles, one run
—Tito Canales, double, single, one RBI, one run
—Luke Jackson, double, one RBI
—Coleman Oliver, single, one RBI , one run
Piedmont 7, Pell City 3: Trailing 3-0 on the road after five innings Thursday, Piedmont tied the game with a three-run sixth inning then scored four runs in the seventh for the win. Jack Hayes, Silas Thompson and Ethan Swinford each had one-run singles in the sixth.
Starting pitcher Brant Deerman led off the seventh with a triple. After Bryce Mohon walked, Sean Smith’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Deerman with what proved to be the winning run. Hayes was hit by a pitch then Thompson’s single sent Mohon home. Steven Raney drove in the final two runs with a single.
Cassius Fairs allowed just one unearned run over three innings of relief and was the winning pitcher. He struck out four. Deerman fanned six in the first three innings. Mohon worked the final inning and had two strikeouts.
Piedmont (4-0) plays at Jacksonville today.
Other top performers for Piedmont
—Hayes, two singles
—Deerman, two hits, two runs
—Mohon, two runs
—Swinford, two hits
Saks 11, Anniston 1: Jakari Streeter stole six bases as Saks beat Anniston in five innings.
Mason Jairrels pitched a complete game, allowing three hits, one run and one walk. He struck out six.
For good measure, he went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
Saks’ other top performers:
—Rickey Garrett, 2-for-2, two RBIs
—Taylor Fields, 2-for-3
Soccer
Jacksonville girls 6, Saks 0: Maggie Anderson scored four goals and dished out an assist to help the Golden Eagles down Saks on Thursday. Chloe Fuller earned the shutout.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Olivia King, one goal
—Kayanee Wyatt, one goal
—Gabi Rios, one assist
—Sarah Sloughfy, one assist