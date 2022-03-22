Prep roundup: Oxford baseball tops Springville; Alexandria, Pleasant Valley softball win in Gulf Shores

SPRINGVILLE — Fourth-ranked Oxford scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and withstood Springville’s four-run rally in the bottom of the inning to win 9-8 in Class 6A, Area 13 baseball action Tuesday.
Oxford outhit Springville 14-12, including home runs from R.J. Brooks in the sixth inning and Peyton Watts in the seventh.
Oxford improved to 16-3 overall, 1-0 area. Top performers for the Yellow Jackets:
—Sam Robertson, 2-for-3, triple, double, three runs.
—Watts, 4-for-4, home run, two runs, five RBIs.
—Hayes Harrison, 2-for-4, double.
—Brooks, 2-for-3, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
—Chance Griner, 2-for-4.
—Tide Gann, 1-for-3, run.
—Carter Johnson, pitched six innings, allowing eight hits, four runs (two earned) and no walks with 10 strikeouts for the win.
Softball
Alexandria 5, Curry 0: Top-ranked Alexandria rolled to 21-2 on the season during second-day action in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, led by more big performances from Ashley Phillips and Rylee Gattis.
Phillips went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two runs and two RBIs. The home run was her fourth of the season.
Gattis allowed three hits, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts in a five-inning complete game. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Alexandria will begin bracket play Wednesday against the Good Pasture (Tenn.)-North Little Rock (Ark.) winner at 1:15 p.m. The Valley Cubs’ other top performers on Tuesday:
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Addie Jennings, 2-for-3.
—Clancy Bright, sacrifice fly, RBI.
Pleasant Valley 10, Jonesboro 2: Haylie Lee went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs as the Raiders (13-7) finished 2-2 in pool play in the Gulf Coast Classic.
Pleasant Valley will play Carmel Catholic (Chicago) in bracket play Wednesday at 8 a.m. The winner will play Westminster Christian at 11:30 a.m.
The Raiders’ other top performers on Tuesday:
—Emma Harvey, 1-for-1, run, RBI.
—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-2, two runs, RBI.
—Macey Roper, 1-for-1, run.
—Gracee Ward, run, two RBIs.
—Kaydence Griffin, 1-for-2, double, run, two RBIs.