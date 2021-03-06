Prep roundup: Oxford baseball downs Logansville (Ga.), wins Showdown bracket

HOOVER — Before playing in the Calhoun County tournament Saturday night, Oxford’s baseball team started its day with a 3-2 victory over Logansville (Ga.) to win the Hoover Met Showdown white bracket.
Pitchers Hayes Harrison, Gavin Orcutt and R.J. Brooks combined to spread out nine Logansville hits and allow two runs, both earned. Orcutt had three of the trio’s five strikeouts.
Brooks also scored a run.
Oxford’s other top performers:
— Chance Griner, 2-for-2.
— Carter Johnson, 1-for-3.
Softball
Auburn 2, Oxford 0: Oxford fell to 8-4 with a loss to Auburn in a round-robin at Jacksonville State University. Takya Garrett had Oxford’s lone hit, a double.
Berkley Mooney had a solid day in the circle, holding Auburn to six hits and two earned runs. She struck out five batters with no walks.
Oxford will play at Pell City on Tuesday.