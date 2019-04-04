Baseball teaser

Ohatchee’s baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Gaston on Thursday, defeating the Bulldogs 21-5 and 3-1.

Ohatchee’s top performers in 21-5 win:

—Baylee Graham, 2-for-4, five RBIs, two runs

—Konnor Baswell, 2-for-4, three RBIs, one run

—Grayson Alward, 1-for-2, two runs

—Trey Pesnell, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI

—Devin Howell, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI

—Josh Lipham, 1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs

—Aiden Simpson, 2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs

—Cade Williamson, 1-for-2, three runs, two RBIs

Ohatchee’s top performers in 3-1 win:

Larry Noah, winning pitcher, seven innings pitched, five hits, one walk, one unearned run, 11 strikeouts

—Lipham, 2-for-3, one RBI

—Williamson, 1-for-3, one RBI, one run

—Graham, 1-for-3, one run

—Alward, 1-for-2, one run

—Howell, one RBI

Oxford 3-11, Fort Payne 2-0: Oxford completed a 6A, Area 13 series sweep against Fort Payne, winning 3-2 and 11-0 on Choccolocco Park’s signature field on Thursday to clinch the right to host the area tournament.

Top performers for Oxford (19-7) in the first game:

—Reese Howard, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI

—Trey Higgins, one RBI

—Jake Spivey, 1-for-2, double, one RBI

—Trey Mooney, pitched seven innings, allowed five hits with two earned runs and two walks, struck out 11 batters

Oxford’s top performers for second game:

—Howard, 1-for-1, three runs

—Higgins, 2-for-3, home run, triple, two runs, five RBIs

—Spivey, 1-for-3, home run, one run, one RBI

—Jarin Turner, 1-for-1, home run, one run, one RBI

—Chadd Adams, 1-for-1, two runs

—Dawson Winningham, two runs, one RBI

—Wesley Sparks, pitched five innings, one-hitter with eight strikeouts

Piedmont 22-17, Saks 7-2: Piedmont swept two games from Saks, outscoring the Wildcats 39-9.

Piedmont’s top performers from 22-7 win:

—T.J. Fairs, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs

—Max Hanson, 2-for-3, two runs

—Brant Deerman, 3-for-5, three RBIs, two runs

—Jack Hayes, 1-for-2, three RBIs, two runs

—Sean Young, 3-for-3, two runs, one RBI

—Sean Smith, 2-for-3, two runs

—Bryce Walter, 1-for-2, three runs, one RBI

—Nick Johnson, 2-for-6, two RBIs

—Austin Estes, 2-for-2, two runs, three RBIs

—Solomon Doss, two RBIs, one run

Saks’ top performers:

—Daeveon Larkins, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs

—Caleb Ogle, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI

—Connor Martin, 1-for-2, three RBIs

Piedmont’s top performers from 17-2 win:

—Logan Pruitt, 2-for-2, two RBIs; winning pitcher, five innings pitched, five hits, two walks, two earned runs, eight strikeouts

—Mason Mohon, 3-for-3, three runs, two RBIs

—Deerman, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI

—Hayes, three runs, one RBI

—Smith, 1-for-2, two runs

—Walter, 1-for-1, four RBIs, two runs

—Johnson, 3-for-3, three RBIs

Saks’ top performers:

—Jaylen Childs, 1-for-3, one run

—Martin, 1-for-2, two RBIs

Softball

Pleasant Valley 13, Piedmont 12: Savannah Williams finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and one run scored as the Raiders eked out a win over Piedmont on Thursday.

Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:

—Ava Boozer, 3-for-3, four runs, one RBI

—Cortney Williams, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI

—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-3, two runs, one RBI

—Krystal Brown, two RBIs, one run

Pell City 7, Oxford 1: Keesheninna Titi went 2-for-3 with a home run, run and RBI, but Oxford fell to 13-8. Oxford’s other top performers:

—Sarah Howell, 1-for-3, double.

—Emily Thrasher, 1-for-3.

—Bailey Clark, 1-for-3.

—Takya Garrett, 1-for-3.

—Eilee Sparks, 1-for-3.

Golf

White Plains girls win: A day after White Plains’ boys won at the Chesley Oaks, the Wildcats’ girls matched the feat, shooting 225. Hanna Dyar and Bailey Webb shot a 73 to tie Oneonta’s Mary Grace Davidson for first place, and Davidson won in a playoff.

White Plains’ other scorers:

—Abby Gaddis, 79

