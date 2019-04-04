Ohatchee’s baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Gaston on Thursday, defeating the Bulldogs 21-5 and 3-1.
Ohatchee’s top performers in 21-5 win:
—Baylee Graham, 2-for-4, five RBIs, two runs
—Konnor Baswell, 2-for-4, three RBIs, one run
—Grayson Alward, 1-for-2, two runs
—Trey Pesnell, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI
—Devin Howell, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Josh Lipham, 1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs
—Aiden Simpson, 2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs
—Cade Williamson, 1-for-2, three runs, two RBIs
Ohatchee’s top performers in 3-1 win:
Larry Noah, winning pitcher, seven innings pitched, five hits, one walk, one unearned run, 11 strikeouts
—Lipham, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Williamson, 1-for-3, one RBI, one run
—Graham, 1-for-3, one run
—Alward, 1-for-2, one run
—Howell, one RBI
Oxford 3-11, Fort Payne 2-0: Oxford completed a 6A, Area 13 series sweep against Fort Payne, winning 3-2 and 11-0 on Choccolocco Park’s signature field on Thursday to clinch the right to host the area tournament.
Top performers for Oxford (19-7) in the first game:
—Reese Howard, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Trey Higgins, one RBI
—Jake Spivey, 1-for-2, double, one RBI
—Trey Mooney, pitched seven innings, allowed five hits with two earned runs and two walks, struck out 11 batters
Oxford’s top performers for second game:
—Howard, 1-for-1, three runs
—Higgins, 2-for-3, home run, triple, two runs, five RBIs
—Spivey, 1-for-3, home run, one run, one RBI
—Jarin Turner, 1-for-1, home run, one run, one RBI
—Chadd Adams, 1-for-1, two runs
—Dawson Winningham, two runs, one RBI
—Wesley Sparks, pitched five innings, one-hitter with eight strikeouts
Piedmont 22-17, Saks 7-2: Piedmont swept two games from Saks, outscoring the Wildcats 39-9.
Piedmont’s top performers from 22-7 win:
—T.J. Fairs, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs
—Max Hanson, 2-for-3, two runs
—Brant Deerman, 3-for-5, three RBIs, two runs
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-2, three RBIs, two runs
—Sean Young, 3-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Sean Smith, 2-for-3, two runs
—Bryce Walter, 1-for-2, three runs, one RBI
—Nick Johnson, 2-for-6, two RBIs
—Austin Estes, 2-for-2, two runs, three RBIs
—Solomon Doss, two RBIs, one run
Saks’ top performers:
—Daeveon Larkins, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs
—Caleb Ogle, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Connor Martin, 1-for-2, three RBIs
Piedmont’s top performers from 17-2 win:
—Logan Pruitt, 2-for-2, two RBIs; winning pitcher, five innings pitched, five hits, two walks, two earned runs, eight strikeouts
—Mason Mohon, 3-for-3, three runs, two RBIs
—Deerman, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—Hayes, three runs, one RBI
—Smith, 1-for-2, two runs
—Walter, 1-for-1, four RBIs, two runs
—Johnson, 3-for-3, three RBIs
Saks’ top performers:
—Jaylen Childs, 1-for-3, one run
—Martin, 1-for-2, two RBIs
Softball
Pleasant Valley 13, Piedmont 12: Savannah Williams finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and one run scored as the Raiders eked out a win over Piedmont on Thursday.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Ava Boozer, 3-for-3, four runs, one RBI
—Cortney Williams, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Krystal Brown, two RBIs, one run
Pell City 7, Oxford 1: Keesheninna Titi went 2-for-3 with a home run, run and RBI, but Oxford fell to 13-8. Oxford’s other top performers:
—Sarah Howell, 1-for-3, double.
—Emily Thrasher, 1-for-3.
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-3.
—Takya Garrett, 1-for-3.
—Eilee Sparks, 1-for-3.
Golf
White Plains girls win: A day after White Plains’ boys won at the Chesley Oaks, the Wildcats’ girls matched the feat, shooting 225. Hanna Dyar and Bailey Webb shot a 73 to tie Oneonta’s Mary Grace Davidson for first place, and Davidson won in a playoff.
White Plains’ other scorers:
—Abby Gaddis, 79