Prep roundup: Ohatchee, Piedmont, Jacksonville and Alexandria score baseball victories

Justin Powell and Bryce Noah had big nights at the plate for Ohatchee’s baseball team, which beat Glencoe 7-6 in a Class 3A, Area 11 matchup on Tuesday.
Noah went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and three RBIs. Powell was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Brent Honaker got the win on the mound for the Indians, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks over six innings pitched. He struck out nine. Honaker helped his cause by going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Ohatchee’s other top performers:
—Trey Pesnell, 2-for-2, one run.
—Devin Howell, stolen base, one run
—Konnor Baswell, one RBI
—Aiden Simpson, one RBI
—Carson Tittle, one run
Piedmont 11, Pleasant Valley 0: Sean Smith went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Piedmont at the plate in Tuesday’s Class 3A, Area 11 victory. Winning pitcher Jadon Calhoun was equally as impressive on the mound, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out 11 over five innings.
Piedmont's other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 3-for-4, stolen base, one run, one RBI.
—Max Hanson, 1-for-1, solo home run.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
—Jakari Foster, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-2, home run, three RBIs.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Jacob Haynes, 1-for-2.
—Jackson Almaroad, 1-for-2.
Jacksonville 15-16, Anniston 0-1: The Golden Eagles swept a Class 4A, Area 9 doubleheader from Anniston on Tuesday.
Each game lasted three innings. Coleman Oliver was the winning pitcher in the opener. He allowed one hit and struck out five. Nathan Barnwell didn’t allow a hit in the nightcap. He had three strikeouts. Anniston’s run was unearned.
The Eagles are now 12-11.
Other top performers for Jacksonville in Game 1:
—Christian Royster, three-run triple, three runs.
—Jae-Taj Morris, two singles, one RBI.
—Tito Canales, two RBIs.
Other top performers for Jacksonville in Game 2:
—Jacoby Zackery, home run, two RBIs.
—Morris, double, two RBIs.
—Canales, triple, one RBI.
Alexandria 5, Moody 0: Wesley Wright pitched a shutout for the Valley Cubs, allowing three hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Aaron Johnson, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Sam Wade, 2-for-3, two runs.
—Zachary Baskins, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Ian Cartwright, 2-for-2, double, three RBIs.
—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, double.
Ragland 10, Faith Christian 9: With the game tied 6-6 after seven innings, Faith Christian scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Unfortunately for the Lions, Ragland managed to score four in the bottom half to pick up the win.
Faith will host Ragland today at 3:30 p.m.
Faith’s top performers:
—Brodie Dodson, 3-for-5, one run.
—Brady Whitworth, 3-for-3, two doubles, two runs.
—Andrew Folsom, 3-for-4, double, stolen base, three runs, two RBIs.
—Colton Pahman, 3-for-5, double, three runs, two RBIs.
—Parker Robertson, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Walker Whitworth, 1-for-5, stolen base, two RBIs.
—Alexzander Almanza, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Will Smith, one RBI
Donoho 6, Victory Christian 3: Visiting Donoho finished off a sweep of Class 1A, Area 9 foe Victory Christian on Monday.
Slade Haney pitched a seven-inning complete game. He fanned six while allowing one earned run, four hits and one walk. Haney also doubled and knocked in a run.
The Falcons remained undefeated in Area 9 games.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Judson Billings, two singles, two RBIs, one run.
—Will Folsom, two singles, one run.
—Nick Thompson, single, walk, two runs.
—Blake Willingham, double, walk, one run.
Girls soccer
Jacksonville 2, Weaver 2: The Golden Eagles tied the visiting Bearcats on Tuesday night.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Maggie Anderson, two goals.
—Olivia King, one assist.
—Weaver’s top performers:
—Mya Allen, one goal.
—Lena Johannson, one goal.