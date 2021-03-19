Prep roundup: Ohatchee, Jacksonville, Donoho pick up baseball wins

Trey Pesnell drove in two runs, and Ohatchee’s baseball team beat Cleburne County 8-5 on Friday to improve to 10-3 on the season.
Pesnell was 2-for-2 on the day.
Ohatchee’s other top performers:
—Konnor Baswell, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Devin Howell, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Bryce Noah, 1-for-3, one run; combined with starter Brent Honaker to limit Cleburne County to four hits and three earned runs
—Brock England, one run
—Jakob Buckelew, one run
—Carson Tittle, two runs
—Jesse Baswell, one run
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Rico Jordan, one run
—Jackson Miller, 1-for-4, one run
—Rustin Roberts, 1-for-3, two runs
—Coleton McElroy, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Jayson Deese, one run
Jacksonville 5, White Plains 2: Jacksonville scored three runs in the home half of the third inning Friday and went on to defeat White Plains in Class 4A, Area 9 baseball action. With two away in the third and the Golden Eagles trailing 1-0, Coleman Oliver connected for a two-run double. Oliver later scored the third run of the inning on a passed ball.
Friday’s win, combined with Monday’s win over the Wildcats at White Plains guaranteed Jacksonville the season series between the two schools.
White Plains scored an unearned run in the top of the fifth to cut Jacksonville’s lead to 3-2. Jaden Chatman reached on a two-out error and Duke Barnett’s RBI single got Chatman home. Jacksonville added two unearned runs in the fifth on a double by Jae-Taj Morris, an error, two walks and the second error of the inning.
The Wildcats got the first run of the game in the top of the second. Carson Tyree tripled with one out. An RBI ground ball by Josh Lindsey plated Tyree.
Starting pitcher Dakoda Willingham pitched the first four innings and earned the win. He gave up three hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts. Nick Salmon worked the final three frames for the save. He struck out two, walked one and allowed three hits.
Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Morris, double, single, run
—Oliver, double, single, two RBIs, run
—Jacob Zackery, single, run
—Shane Stanfield, two runs
Top performers for White Plains:
—Tyree, triple, run
—Lindsey, single, RBI
—Barnett, single, RBI
—Chatman, single, run
—Miles Austin, single
—Jackson Arnold, single
Jacksonville 8, White Plains 4: In the second game of the Area 9 doubleheader, Jacksonville won on Christian Royster’s seven-inning complete game. Royster tossed a three-hitter, walked three and fanned 10. He also drove in a run and scored once.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Tito Canales, two singles, two walks, two runs, two stolen bases
—Stanfield, two singles, two RBIs, run
—Morris, single, two runs, two stolen bases
—Oliver, single, two sacrifice flies, three RBIs
—Drew Pridgen, two runs
—Will Greenwood, single, RBI
Top performers for White Plains:
—Chatman, two doubles, run
—Arnold, single, RBI, run
—Will Caldwell, RBI
—Tyree, walk, run, two stolen bases
—Quin Wilson, run
Donoho 10, Wellborn 3: Slade Haney and Nick Thompson each had a pair of hits for extra bases to lead visiting Donoho past Wellborn. Haney was 4-for-4 with two triples, two singles, three RBIs and three runs. Thompson went 3-for-5, including two doubles. He knocked in two runs and scored once. Haney was also the winning pitcher. He recorded four strikeouts in the first two innings and allowed one run. Blake Willingham followed Haney with three shutout innings of hitless relief. Willingham had six strikeouts.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Lucas Elliott, two singles, two RBIs
—Connor Goodson, two singles, RBI, run
—Judson Billings, single, two RBIs, two runs
—Tyler Allen, double, run
Top performers for Wellborn:
—Brayden Dempsey, two singles, two RBIs, run
—Cam Ingram, RBI
—Beau Neely, single, run
Piedmont 22, Falkville 0: Jack Hayes and Jadon Calhoun drove in four runs apiece as Piedmont rolled to a 14-run first inning and downed Falkville in a run-rule game Friday.
Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and three runs. Hayes went 2-for-2 with a double and scored a run, as well.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-1, double, two runs, three RBIs.
—Max Hanson, 1-for-1, two runs, one RBI.
—Jake Austin, 2-for-2, doubles, two runs, two RBIs.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.
—Sean Smith,1-for-1, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Jack Tolbert, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs.
—Jakari Foster, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs.
—Cassius Fairs, 2-for-2, two runs.
—McClane Mohon, 3-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Sloan Smith, pitched two-hitter, allowing one walk in four innings of work.
Piedmont 10, Colbert County 0: Calhoun’s big day also included pitching a two-hitters with 11 strikeouts in five innings against Colbert County.
He went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Estes, 1-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Hanson, 2-for-3, two runs.
—Reedy, 2-for-4, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs.
—Hayes, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Sean Smith,1-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Fairs, 1-for-2, one run.
Soccer
Jacksonville 2, Sylacauga 1: At Sylacauga on Thursday night, Jacksonville’s girls got two goals from Bre Edmondson, both in the second half. Maggie Anderson and Olivia King each provided an assist.
Jacksonville is now 4-1-1 on the season.