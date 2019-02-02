Ohatchee's boys finished sixth and the girls eighth in the Class 1A-3A division of the state indoor track and field meet Saturday in Birmingham.
Ohatchee won the 4x200 relay and finished fourth in the 4x800. The girls were fifth in the 4x800.
Individually, the Indians' boys got top-eight finishes from Brody Hester (eighth, pole vault), Grayson Alward (seventh, high jump), Blake Noah, (seventh, 1,600 meters) and Ryker Lambright (third, 60-meter dash).
The Ohatchee girls who recorded top-eight placements: Jayda Fair (fifth, 3,200 meters, and seventh, 1,600 meters), Madeline Crider (eighth, pole vault) and Gracie George (third, shot put).
Others who scored at the meet:
Pleasant Valley: The boys were 11th in 1A-3A, paced by Skyler Mcleod (third, long jump, and sixth, high jump), Jonathon Evans (seventh, shot put), Connor Wolfe (seventh, 400 meters).
The girls were 12th behind Brenna Harris (fourth, pole vault, and fifth, high jump).
Piedmont: The boys in 1A-3A were 14th behind Matthew Thornton (fourth, shot put).
Alexandria: The Valley Cubs' girls were 12th in 4A-5A as the 4x200 relay team was fifth. Individual top finishers included Abby Nunnelly (sixth, 3,200 meters), Kalee Johnson (third, shot put) and Karlee Walker (seventh, 400 meters).
White Plains: The Wildcats were 19th in girls competition on the efforts of Savannah Yates (third, pole vault).
Oxford: The Yellow Jackets' boys finished eighth, as they were seventh in the 4x200 relay and fifth in the 4x400 relay. Top-eight individuals included Devion Bell (seventh, long jump, and third, triple jump) and Jequan Bell (eighth, long jump, and seventh, triple jump). Jhanya Quinones helped the girls finish 18th as she was eighth in the 400-meter dash.
Basketball
Faith Christian girls 44, Woodland 31: Faith Christian’s girls basketball team wrapped up regular-season play with a win over Woodland on Saturday.
The Lions (12-10) play Donoho at Spring Garden on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Class 1A, Area 11 tournament.
Faith’s top performers:
—Kristin Covington, 14 points
—Sydnee Johnson, 13 points
—Emily Sills, seven points
Woodland’s top performer:
—Jaycee Lovvorn, nine points
Piedmont girls 62, Westbrook Christian 36: Piedmont heads into postseason play with momentum on its side after knocking off Westbrook on Friday.
The Bulldogs (12-11) will face Pleasant Valley at Weaver on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Sydney Prater, 17 points
—Kayley Kirk, 13 points
—Lele Ridley, 12 points
Westbrook Christian boys 61, Piedmont 52: Despite a career-high 20 points from Silas Thompson, the Bulldogs fell for the third time in their last five games.
Piedmont (19-5) will host the winner between Pleasant Valley and Wellborn on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.
Piedmont’s other top performer:
—Alex Odam, 13 points