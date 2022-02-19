Prep roundup: Moses helps JCA open baseball season with win

Cam Moses helped Jacksonville Christian’s baseball team get its season off on the right foot Saturday with a 10-8 win over Gaston.
Moses went 3-for-4 at the plate with one single, two doubles and one walk, He drove in five runs. He was also the winning pitcher, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out seven.
Noah Lee got the save, allowing one hit and one walk.
The Thunder will face Gaston again at home on Tuesday.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Travis Barnhill, 1-for-3, one double, one walk, one hit by pitch, two RBIs
—Ethan Fair, 1-for-3, one single, two walks
—Brodie Clay, 1-for-5, one single
—Deion Dupress, reached base three times by walking once and being hit by a pitch twice
—Justin Crocker, reached base three times with two walks and one hit by pitch.
Alexandria 12, Hokes Bluff 0: Austin West, Tripp Patterson and Andrew Allen combined to throw a one-hitter as Alexandria dispatched Hokes Bluff in four innings.
West struck out two batters in 2 2/3 innings, and Allen struck out the side in the fourth. Patterson had one strikeout in one inning of work.
They had no walks and one hit batsman.
Alexandria pounded out 10 hits:
—Aaron Johnson, double, one run.
—Sam Wade, triple, single, one run.
—West, single, one run.
—Ian Cartwright, double, single, two runs.
—Seth Johnson, double, single, one run.
Wellborn 20, Talladega 2: Beau Neely went 3-for-5 with a triple, home run and five runs as the Panthers erupted for a big day at the plate.
Joseph Wyatt went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. He also struck out 12 batters over five innings, allowing one earned run.
Wellborn’s other top performers:
—Brennan Talley, 2-for-5, triple, one RBI.
—Cam Ingram, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
Talladega’s top performers:
—Christopher Isbell, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Kunorris White, 1-for-3, one RBI.
Softball
Alexandria takes two of three: The Valley Cubs went 2-1 in Saturday’s action of the Albertville Invitational to improve to 4-1 on the season. They beat Cullman 7-1 and Albertville 2-1 and lost to reigning 6A state champion Hazel Green 8-2.
Reigning Class 5A pitcher of the year and 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year Rylee Gattis threw a one-hitter against Albertville, striking out four batters over four innings. She struck out eight batters against Hazel Green but allowed nine hits and four earned runs.
She also doubled in a run against Albertville.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Makenna Prickett, four innings pitched against Cullman, four hits allowed, one strikeout, one earned run.
—Jill Cockrell, two hits, RBI against Cullman.
—Christian Hess, 2-fted for-3, double, triple, two RBIs against Cullman; double, RBI against Albertville.
—Addie Jennings, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs against Cullman.
—Deja Bowie, triple, run against Cullman.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-2, run, RBI against Cullman.