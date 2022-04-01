Prep roundup: Mohon's grand slam helps Piedmont down Cherokee County

McClane Mohon hit a grand slam, and Piedmont downed Cherokee County 12-1 in Friday’s baseball action.
He went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs on the day.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-3, double, run, two RBIs; pitched one inning of relief, allowing no hits or runs with one walk and three strikeouts.
—Max Hanson, 2-for-4, double, three runs, RBI.
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3, run.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-3, two runs, RBI.
—Jack Tolbert, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Sloan Smith, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Cassius Fairs, pitched four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk with three strikeouts.
Donoho 15, Jacksonville Christian 0: Lucus Ellliott drove in three runs, and Donoho pounded out 15 hits, including five extra-base hits, while improving to 9-3.
Elliott finished 2-for-3 with two runs to go with his three RBIs.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Nic Thompson, 2-for-4, double, two runs, RBI.
—Slade Haney, 1-for-2, triple, two runs, RBI.
—Will Folsom, 1-for-1, run.
—Judson Billings, 1-for-3, double, run, two RBIs.
—Blake Sewell, 3-for-3, double, run, RBI.
—Hayes Farrell, 1-for-1, run, two RBIs.
—Marcus Lawler, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Tyler Allen, 2-for-2, double, two runs, RBI.
—Peyton Webb, allowed five hits, no runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Top performers for JCA:
—Ethan Fair, 2-for-2.
—Travis Barnhill, 2-for-2.
—Noah Lee, 1-for-2.
Softball
Piedmont wins two: Ava Pope’s two-run home run was part of Piedmont’s three-run fifth inning, which proved to be all the Bulldogs needed to beat Sand Rock 3-2 in Handley’s tournament Friday.
Piedmont also beat Collinsville 10-4 to improve to 10-5 on the season.
Against Sand Rock, Emily Farmer spread out five hits over five innings in the circle. She allowed one earned run and no walks to go with one strikeout.
Farmer also went 1-for-2 with a double.
Other top performers against Sand Rock:
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-3.
—Cacey Brothers, 1-for-2.
Piedmont’s top performers against Collinsville:
—Emma Grace Todd, 1-for-3, two runs; pitched four innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
—Calvert, 2-for-3, double, two runs, RBI.
—Savannah Smith, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Farmer, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
—Brothers, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 2-for-3, triple, run.
—Pope, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs.
Jacksonville splits: Carli Fritts had a big day at the plate as Jacksonville beat Southeastern 9-4 and lost to Brindlee Mountain 4-3 on Friday.
Fritts went 4-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs. She was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs against Southeastern. She also got the win in the circle, giving up seven hits, one earned run and no walks with three strikeouts in four innings.
Jacksonville’s other top performers against Southeastern:
—Je’Henna Engram, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Kaitlyn Hamm, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI.
—Libby Strain, 3-for-3, double, two RBIs.
Top performers against Brindlee Mountain:
—Engram, 2-for-3, run.
—Dailyn Wood, 1-for-3, run.
—Keelie Leach, 1-for-2, double, run, two RBIs.
—Hamm, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, four earned runs and no walks with two strikeouts; went 1-for-3 at the plate.