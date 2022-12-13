 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: JCA, Weaver, Ranburne boys roll to big wins; Merrill scores 38 for Ranburne girls

Playing in Gadsden on Monday, Jacksonville Christian claimed its first Class 1A, Area 12 win by downing the Coosa Christian Conquerors 87-56.

Ethan Fair led the Thunder with a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds. Fair also made five steals and passed for two assists. JCA (6-3, 1-2 Area 12) entertains Gaylesville on Thursday in another Area 12 matchup.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.