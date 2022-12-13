Prep roundup: JCA, Weaver, Ranburne boys roll to big wins; Merrill scores 38 for Ranburne girls

Playing in Gadsden on Monday, Jacksonville Christian claimed its first Class 1A, Area 12 win by downing the Coosa Christian Conquerors 87-56.
Ethan Fair led the Thunder with a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds. Fair also made five steals and passed for two assists. JCA (6-3, 1-2 Area 12) entertains Gaylesville on Thursday in another Area 12 matchup.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian
—Braxton Brown, 11 points, five assists, four steals
—Cooper Bates, 10 points, three rebounds
—Cam Moses, nine points, three rebounds, two assists
—Tyler Doggrell, eight points, four assists, four steals
—Jordan Garner, eight points, two steals
—Noah Lee, five points, seven rebounds
Weaver 67, Wellborn 35: The Bearcats outscored host Wellborn 28-6 in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead thereafter in earning a Class 3A, Area 11 victory Monday.
Tristan Brown scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the Bearcats’ first-quarter push. Brown ended the game with four 3-point baskets. Jeffrey Miles had 10 points in the first quarter and 14 for the game for Weaver. Ethan Tidwell paced the Panthers with 15 points, 13 in the third quarter. Wellborn hosts Saks in another Area 11 game Thursday.
Other top performers for Weaver
—Armane’ Burton, 10 points
—Dawson Brooks, seven points
—Jackson Williams, six points
Other top performers for Wellborn
—Jackson Long, nine points
—Avery Odom, seven points
Ranburne 58, Pleasant Valley 46: After a slow start to its season, Ranburne won its second straight game with its home court victory Monday over Class 2A, Area 9 opponent Pleasant Valley.
Ranburne led just 37-35 after three quarters. The Bulldogs are 1-0 in Area 9, and the Raiders fell to 1-1 in the area. Jax Stewart netted three 3-point field goals and was 4 of 4 at the free throw line on his way to a game-high 17 points for Ranburne. Tate Bailey finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Bryce Freeman led the Raiders with 15 points.
Other top performers for Ranburne
—Isaac Walker, nine points, 7 of 8 free throws
—Will Skinner, seven points
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley
—Kolby Battles, nine points
—Hunter Sparks, nine points
—Jesse Gannaway, seven points, two 3-point baskets
Ranburne 61, Pleasant Valley 55: Playing at home Monday, the Bulldogs opened their Class 2A, Area 9 schedule with a win.
Senior Briley Merrill scored 38 points to lead Ranburne. Merrill netted four 3-point field goals and was 6 of 8 at the free throw line.
Senior Macey Roper’s 25-point game was best for the Raiders. Roper scored 11 points to lead a fourth-quarter rally in which Pleasant Valley outscored Ranburne 22-11.
Other top performers for Ranburne
—Aubree Anglin, 10 points with two 3-point baskets
—Brylee Bailey, six points
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley
—Ella Kate Parris, seven points
—Kianna Hester, six points on two 3-point baskets
