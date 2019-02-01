The Jacksonville Christian boys basketball team secured its first 20-win season since the school moved up to Alabama High School Athletic Association play in 2002, defeating Alabama School for the Deaf 52-20 on Friday.
The Thunder improved to 20-6 on the season.
JCA’s top performers:
—Chase Vinson, 13 points, 10 rebounds
—Kobe Messer, 12 points, six rebounds
—Nash Messer, eight points, five rebounds, four assists
—Eli Fair, four points, seven assists, four steals
Oxford 91, Hazel Green 73: Junior center Zonderick Garrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocked shots as Oxford (22-4) cruised to a home win over Hazel Green. Garrett hit five 3-point baskets and had four dunks as the Trojans had no answers on how to stop him
"Offensively, we played well," Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. "We moved the ball very well and shared the ball. I am concerned about our intensity. I did not do a good enough job coaching that tonight, I guess, and we are going to have to get better in the playoffs.”
Oxford will be at home Friday in the Class 6A, Area 13 tourney finals. The Yellow Jackets will face the winner of Tuesday's game between Fort Payne and Albertville.
Other Oxford top performers:
—Eugene Leonard, 13 points
—Kobe Warren, 16 points
—Mont McClendon, 12 points
—Roc Taylor, eight points, seven rebounds
Hazel Green's top performers:
—Ashton Elliott, 29 points
—Benjamin Pitts, 19 points
Weaver 70, Faith Christian 64: Amardric Elston lead Weaver with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Bearcats bounced back after a tough lost to Westbrook Christian on Thursday.
Weaver (18-9) will play Saks in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Weaver's top performers:
—Robert Gaines, 15 points
—DeAndre McCain, 14 points
Faith Christian's top performers:
—Mike McGraw, 22 points
—Ben Conley, 20 points
Girls
Jacksonville Christian 57, Alabama School for the Deaf 37: Sidney Hancock scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Thunder.
JCA improved to 16-10 on the season.
JCA’s other top performer:
—Kylie Cupp, eight points, seven assists
Faith Christian 42, Weaver 39: Kristin Covington scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter for Faith Christian. She made 6 of 7 foul shots, including all four she attempted in the final period.
Weaver led 14-4 after one quarter and 20-15 at halftime. Faith Christian battled ahead 32-31 by the end of the third period.
Faith Christian's other top performer:
—Sydnee Johnson, 16 points
Weaver's top performers:
—Caleigh Cortez, 15 points
—Trinity Pulliam, 10 points
—Haley Homesley, eight points