Prep roundup: Jacksonville soccer wins; White Plains boys golf in second place

Jacksonville High scored a 4-2 home win over Saks in girls soccer Monday night.
Olivia King had a goal and two assists for the Golden Eagles. Shelby Ausborn, Maggie Anderson and Idarmiz Rivera each scored a goal.
Golf
White Plains' boys are in second place after the first day of the Blue-Gray Invitational golf tournament Monday Wynlakes Golf and Country Club.
White Plains shot a 307, which trails first-place St Paul’s by five strokes.
Kenny Okins led White Plains with a 74 followed by Gage Miller’s 75 and Wesley Jenkins and Andrew Miller’s 79.
The second day of play is slated for Tuesday at 8 a.m.