Prep roundup: Jacksonville picks up win over Pleasant Valley

Jacksonville’s baseball team was on the short end of two big scores Saturday and lost twice at Alexandria. The Golden Eagles returned to the win column Tuesday with a 4-2 victory at Pleasant Valley.
Starter Coleman Oliver gave Jacksonville five innings of one-hit shutout baseball to earn the win. Oliver struck out eight and did not issue a walk. Grant Patterson allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, over the final two innings in recording a save.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Jae-Taj Morris, two singles, RBI, two runs
—Patterson, two singles, RBI
—Oliver, two singles, RBI
—Tito Canales, single, one run
Top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Jackson Almaroad, seven IP, three ER, eight strikeouts
—Dalton McElroy, single, walk, RBI
—Garrett Cranmer, single, walk, one run
—Braydon Maye, single, RBI
Softball
Piedmont 9, Glencoe 8: Piedmont improved to 1-1 with a victory in its first home game of the season.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 6-1 lead. Reese Franklin, Grace Epperson, Maddy Byers and Sarah Goss each had a single in the first to drive in one or more runs.
Two Piedmont runs in the third made the score 8-5 Bulldogs. Piedmont scored its final run in the fourth. Byers later tripled for a two-hit game. Epperson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Emily Farmer pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief and was the winner. She gave up two hits, three unearned runs and struck out five.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Farmer, two singles, two runs, one RBI
—Savannah Smith, two singles, two runs
—Jaycee Glover, double, RBI, run