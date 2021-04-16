Prep roundup: Jacksonville, Oxford win in softball, Faith Christian in baseball

Jacksonville’s softball team picked up two wins in the Randolph County High School tournament at the Oxford Lake fields Friday, defeating Reeltown 4-3 and Saks 16-1.
Jacksonville’s top performers against Reeltown:
—Lexie Callahan, 2-for-2, two singles, one walk.
—Ella Sanders, 2-for-3, two doubles.
—Brenna Stone, 1-for-3, one double.
—Kaitlyn Hamm, struck out six.
Jacksonville’s top performers against Saks:
—Dailyn Wood, 3-for-3, two singles, one double.
—Anna Seeger, 1-for-3, one double, one walk.
—Keelie Leach, 1-for-1, one single, one walk.
—Libby Strain, 3-for-3, three singles.
—Jehenna Engram, 1-for-1, one single, two walks.
—Stone, 1-for-3, two-run home run.
—Callahan, 2-for-3, one single, one double; struck out one.
—Hamm, struck out three.
Oxford 9, Munford 5: Ellie Derrick and Tia Titi homered and drove in two runs apiece for Oxford (15-16). Both went 2-for-2 and scored two runs.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Takya Garrett, two runs.
—Justice Woods, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.
—Ashlyn Burns, 2-for-3, double, one RBI.
—Lauren Ellard, 2-for-2, double, one run.
—Isabell Strickland, pitched four innings, allowing 10 hits, two earned runs and no walks with three strikeouts.
Weaver 5, Dadeville 5: Madison Atchley went 2-for-3 and drove in a run as Weaver tied Dadeville at Oxford Lake.
Weaver’s other top performers:
—Kinley Marvasty, 1-for-3, one run.
—Hannah Hise, one RBI.
—Savannah Bitzer, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Peyton Marvasty, one RBI.
White Plains 3, Weaver 0: Jaylee Crow pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts for the Wildcats.
White Plains’ other top performers:
—Adriana Sotelo, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Callie Richardson, 2-for-3, one run.
—Lily Ponder, 1-for-3, one run.
—Reece Roberts, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Camden Wilson, 1-for-2, one run.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Hannah Hise, pitched four innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and one walk with one strikeout. Also had one of Weaver’s two hits.
—Madison Atchley, 1-for-1.
Baseball
Faith sweep: Playoff-bound Faith Christian swept Gaston on Friday, winning 5-3 and 10-0.
Brodie Dodson pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in Game 1. He also went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.
Faith’s other top performers in Game 1:
—Brady Whitworth, 4-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Andrew Folsom, 1-for-2, double, one run, one RBI.
—Colton Pahman, 2-for-2, home run, one run, four RBIs.
—Parker Robertson, 1-for-2, two runs.
Faith’s top performers in Game 2:
—Folsom, 1-for-2, home run, one run, two RBIs.
—Pahman, 2-for-2 one run.
—Alexzander Almanza, 1-for-2, home run, one run, two RBIs; pitched 2 innings of relief, allowing two hits, one earned run and no walks with five strikeouts.
Soccer
Jacksonville 3, Lincoln 2: Jacksonville prevailed in a penalty-kick shootout to earn the 4A/5A Area 10 title.
Bre Edmondson scored in regulation with an assist from Kayanee Wyatt, and Maggie Anderson scored on a header off of a corner kick by Olivia King.
Converting penalty kicks for Jacksonville were King, Anderson and Sarah Sloughfy, and Jacksonville goalie Amanda Cunigan made three saves during the shootout.
Jacksonville will play host to a yet-undetermined opponent in the playoffs.