Prep roundup: Jacksonville, JCA, Piedmont boys win; Oxford girls, Jacksonville, Anniston, JCA take victories

Jacksonville's boys built a 22-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 68-36 win over Ranburne on Tuesday night.
The Eagles shot 47 percent from the field and outrebounded Ranburne 43-24.
Jacksonville, playing its final home game of the regular season, got at least a point from 12 different players, led by Yessman Green with 12 points. Green also grabbed five rebounds.
The Eagles play at Alexandria on Thursday and at Springville on Friday.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Caden Johnson, 11 points, three steals
—Quintavius Long, nine points, three rebounds
—Kyre’ Maynor, seven points, two rebounds
Ranburne's top performer:
—Carson Riddle, 11 points, three 3-point baskets
R.S. Alexander (Ga.) 68, Oxford 66: R.S. Alexander, a top Georgia team, rallied from a nine-point deficit to slip past the Yellow Jackets at Oxford. The Cougars (17-6) and Yellow Jackets (18-8) exchanged leads 13 times in the see-saw battle.
Oxford's Roc Taylor tweaked an ankle in the third quarter and did not finish the game, but will be ready for the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament.
Oxford will host Gadsden City on Friday night.
Oxford's top performers:
—Zondrick Garrett, 15 points, 11 rebounds
—Rylan Houck, 12 points, nine rebounds
—Mont McClendon, eight points
—Kobe Warren, seven points
—Roc Taylor, 10 points, eight rebounds
—Justin Moore, 10 points
R.S. Alexander's top performers:
—Bryce Robinson, 15 points
—Austin Slate, 10 points
Jacksonville Christian 66, Alabama School for the Deaf 39: Senior Kobe Messer scored 29 points as JCA improved to 18-5 with its win Tuesday over visiting ASD.
Jacksonville Christian led 19-10 after one quarter then exploded for 28 points in the second period and led 47-17 at halftime. The Thunder entertains Gaston on Thursday.
JCA's other top performers:
—Chase Vinson, 17 points, 17 rebounds
—Eli Fair 13 points, five steals, three assists
Piedmont 69, Glencoe 40: Senior Silas Thompson and freshman Alex Odam combined for 53 points as Piedmont earned a win on the road.
Thompson finished with 28 points, including a 3-of-5 effort from outside the 3-point line, and pulled down seven rebounds. Odam’s 25 points included five treys. He added five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Piedmont, now 21-3, plays at White Plains on Thursday.
Piedmont's other top performers:
—Trey McFarland, four points, nine rebounds
—Omarion Foster, four points, five rebounds, two assists
—Jakari Foster, eight rebounds, three assists, one point
Girls
Oxford 72, Cleburne County 52: Akeria Robinson scored 21 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to a victory over visiting Cleburne County.
Oxford pulled out to a 60-35 lead after three quarters.
Oxford's top performers:
—Justice Woods, 16 points
—Ashleigh Jackson, 11 points, five rebounds
—Lisa Montgomery, nine points, five rebounds
Cleburne County Top Performers
—Brook McDaniel, 14 points, six rebounds
—Hailey Price, 10 points
—Faith Brown, 11 points
Jacksonville 50, Ranburne 36: Jacksonville bolted to a 19-12 lead after one quarter to take control. The Eagles led 30-19 at halftime.
Patience Carr had 15 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals for Jacksonville, which outrebounded Ranburne 32-27.
Jacksonville's other top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 13 points, seven rebounds, five steals
—Maggie Anderson, 11 points, five rebounds
—Brenna Stone, eight points, four assists, two steals
Ranburne's top performers:
—Kayli Olds, 15 points, four rebounds
—Julianna Merrill, eight points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals
—Briley Merrill, eight points, four rebounds
Anniston 57, Shelby County 26: Anniston extended its current winning streak to 10 games Tuesday with a 31-point victory over Class 5A, Area 6 champions Shelby County.
Shelby County was No. 9 in last week’s ASWA Class 5A rankings. The Bulldogs, now 20-3, host Clay Central on Thursday.
Anniston's top performers:
—Asia Barclay, 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals
—Kiana Montgomery, 12 points, four rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 70, Alabama School for the Deaf 23: In Jacksonville on Tuesday, four players scored in double figures for JCA.
Senior point guard Kylie Cupp topped the Thunder’s attack with 24 points. Freshman forward Rebekah Carter recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jacksonville Christian hosts Gaston on Thursday.
JCA's other top performers:
—Mia Morales, 21 points
—Karli Barnwell, 12 points
—Abbie Stovall, eight points
Glencoe 53, Piedmont 30: At Glencoe on Tuesday, Lele Ridley scored 13 points and added eight rebounds for Piedmont. The Bulldogs fell to 8-14 and will play at White Plains on Thursday.
Piedmont's other top performers:
—Whitney McFry, nine points on three 3-point baskets
—Z’Hayla Walker, three points, seven rebounds, four assists
Monday’s games
Boys
Oxford 63, Albertville 47: Junior Roc Taylor exploded for 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets (18-7) rolled past sixth-ranked Albertville (22-4) on Monday night at Oxford.
Taylor poured in 15 points in the third quarter with a 3-pointer, a slam dunk, two free throws, five field goals and four rebounds. He did this while shutting down Albertville’s Trinity Bell on the defensive end.
The win tied the Class 6A, Area 13 race, and a coin flip will determine who will host the area tournament next week.
Oxford's top performers:
—Justin Moore, nine points
—Kobe Warren, 10 points
—Mont McClendon, nine points
Albertville's top performers:
—Trinity Bell, 12 points, eight rebounds
—Dane Harding 16 points
Jacksonville 91, Weaver 57: Jacksonville’s boys shot 62 percent from the field, hitting nine 3-pointers, en route to a rout in the Golden Eagles’ first action since the Calhoun County semifinals.
Top performers for Jacksonville (17-4):
—Donavon McCain, 20 points, five rebounds
—Caden Johnson, 13 points
—John Broom, 11 points
—Yessman Green, 11 points
Top performers for Weaver (4-19):
—Armane' Burton, 15 points, nine rebounds
—Austin Bryant, 15 points
—Tristan Brown, 10 points
Piedmont 78, Faith Christian 41: In their final home game of the regular season Monday, the Bulldogs pulled away from visiting Faith Christian over the last four minutes of the first quarter and led 24-8 when the quarter ended.
Silas Thompson, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, scored 10 points in the first quarter and 10 more in the second period when Piedmont outscored the Lions 20-10.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Alex Odam, 26 points, six 3-point baskets, six assists
—Jakari Foster, eight points, five steals, three rebounds
—Luke Bussey, eight points, two 3-point baskets
Top performers for Faith Christian
—C.J. Gomez, 17 points
—Jacques Prater, 11 points, three 3-point baskets
Saks 54, Randolph County 49: Tyler Smith scored 17 points and Zay Elston 16 to lead Saks, which improved to 14-6 in the Wildcats’ first action since the Calhoun County quarterfinals:
Other top performers for Saks:
—Kyle Goedde, seven points
Top performers for Randolph County:
—Williams Burns, 12 points, four 3-pointers
—Dante Jordan, 11 points, three 3-pointers
Girls
Piedmont 47, Faith Christian 25: Playing at home Monday, Piedmont outscored Faith Christian 10-2 in the first quarter and 13-3 in the third.
Freshman Lele Ridley scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots for the Bulldogs.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Jaycee Glover, 12 points, 4-for-4 free throws, five steals
—Z’Hayla Walker, nine points, nine rebounds
Top performer for Faith Christian:
—Sydnee Johnson, 18 points, two 3-point baskets
Jacksonville 41, Weaver 20: Led by Kayla Broom’s double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, Jacksonville (12-9) defeated visiting Weaver (6-15) handily Monday. Broom also had seven assists and four steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Patience Carr, 10 points, nine rebounds
—Amarie Curry, nine points, three rebounds
—Brenna Stone, six points, five steals
Top performers for Weaver
—Kiese Hubbard, six points, two steals
—Kayleigh Hindsman, four points, nine rebounds
—Marley Tucker, four points, five rebounds
—Haley Homesley, four points, four rebounds, three steals