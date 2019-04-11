Jacksonville Christian’s baseball team swept a pair of games from Faith Christian this week, defeating the Lions 12-1 on Wednesday and 10-0 Thursday.
The Thunder will host a doubleheader against Asbury on Saturday.
JCA’s top performers in first game:
—Nash Messer, 3-for-3, three RBIs
—Jonathan Carter, 2-for-2, three RBIs
—Brady Shaddix, 2-for-3
—Jarrett Kilgore, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Jeremy Cockrell, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Kobe Messer, 1-for-3, two RBIs; winning pitcher, allowed two hits, two walks and one run over five innings pitched, two strikeouts.
—Tyler Doggrell, 1-for-3
JCA’s top performers in second game:
—Cockrell, 3-for-3, four RBIs
—Shaddix, 3-for-3; winning pitcher, allowed two hits and no walks, two strikeouts
—Doggrell, 2-for-3
—Kobe Messer, 1-for-3
—Nash Messer, 1-for-1, one RBI
—Cam Moses, save, allowed one hit and one walk, four strikeouts
Piedmont 9-10, Wellborn 1-3: Piedmont swept Wellborn in 3A, Area 9 play Thursday, improving to 27-6 overall, 8-1 area.
Piedmont’s top performers in the first game:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-4, one run
—Brant Deerman, 3-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI
—Mason Mohon, 1-for-3, double, one RBI
—Bryce Walter, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—Nick Johnson, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs
—Logan Pruitt, one run, one RBI
—Silas Johnson, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs
—Jack Hayes, pitched five innings, allowed one hit, one earned run and one walk with two strikeouts
—Cassius Fairs, pitched two scoreless innings of relief
Wellborn’s top performers in the first game:
—Bailey Neely, 1-for-3, home run, one run, one RBI
—Will Waldrop, pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief
Piedmont’s top performers in the second game:
—Estes, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Max Hanson, 2-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—Deerman, 1-for-1, double, one run
—Jakari Foster, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Mohon, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Sean Smith, 2-for-4, home run, one run, four RBIs; pitched three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for the win
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-2, double, one run
Wellborn’s top performers in the second game:
—Sammy Cotton, 1-for-5, one run
—Walldrop, 1-for-3, double, two RBIs
—Evan Beedles, 1-for-3, one run
—Beau Neely, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI