Prep roundup: Jacksonville boys top Madison Academy

HUNTSVILLE — Jacksonville's boys got their first win in the Huntsville City Classic on Wednesday, beating Madison Academy 76-58.
The Golden Eagles made nine of 22 3-point shots and shot 59 percent from the floor overall. They also outrebounded the Mustangs 37-28 and blocked eight shots.
Jacksonville suffered three-point losses to Hazel Green and Spanish Fort on Monday and Tuesday.
Cade Phillips led Jacksonville on Wednesday with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Jacksonville's other top performers:
—Quintavious Long: 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists.
—John Broom: 11 points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists.
—Cam Johnson: nine points, three steals, five rebounds.