Prep roundup: Jacksonville boys top Madison Academy; Oxford girls down Fairview

HUNTSVILLE — Jacksonville's boys got their first win in the Huntsville City Classic on Wednesday, beating Madison Academy 76-58.
The Golden Eagles made 9 of 22 3-point shots and shot 59 percent from the floor overall. They also outrebounded the Mustangs 37-28 and blocked eight shots.
Jacksonville suffered three-point losses to Hazel Green and Spanish Fort on Monday and Tuesday.
Cade Phillips led Jacksonville on Wednesday with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks.
Jacksonville's other top performers:
—Q. Long, 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists.
—John Broom, 11 points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists.
—Cam Johnson, nine points, three steals, five rebounds.
Girls
Oxford 43, Fairview 38: Kaleah Taylor scored eight of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets rallied to beat Fairview in the DOC Tournament on Wednesday.
Oxford trailed 14-10 after one quarter, 23-19 at halftime, and 31-27 after three quarters, but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Aggies 16-7 in the fourth to seal the victory.
“Couldn’t get anything to fall, but kept battling and chipping away and pulled it out,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said.
Oxford finished the tournament with a 2-1 record. The Jackets defeated Grissom 58-44 on Monday before falling to Hartselle 55-35 on Tuesday. Xia Whitfield, who scored 15 points against Fairview, made the all-tournament team.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—LaMya McGrue, five points.
—Justice Woods, three points.
—Jamea Gaston, two points.