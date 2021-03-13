Prep roundup: Higgins' home run gives Oxford win over Bob Jones

Trey Higgins hit a game-ending two-run home run Friday night to lift Oxford’s baseball team to a 5-3 win over Bob Jones at Choccolocco Park.
Higgins finished the game 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Peyton Watts and Hayes Harrison combined to strike out 16 hitters over nine innings. Watts allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks over five innings pitched. He struck out 11. Harrison went four innings, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks. He struck out five.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Sam Robertson, 2-for-4, two runs
—R.J. Brooks, 1-for-4, one RBI
Ohatchee 11, White Plains 4: Ohatchee scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to separate from White Plains Friday night.
Devin Howell, Brent Honaker, Bryce Noah and Eli Ennis all had multiple hits for the Indians.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Howell, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs, one run
—Honaker, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Noah, 2-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI
—Ennis, 2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs
—Aiden Simpson, 1-for-3, two runs
—Carson Tittle, 1-for-3, one run
—Justin Powell, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Konner Baswell, allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and four walks over seven innings pitched, struck out two; went 1-for-3 at the plate with one run and one RBI
White Plains’ top performer:
—Jaden Chatman, 2-for-3, two runs
Softball
Hoover 4, Oxford 3: Riley Rhodes homered and hit a double, driving in two runs, but Oxford fell to Hoover in Hoover’s tournament.
Rhodes was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs. She also had a stolen base.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-3, home run, one run, one RBI
—Takya Garrett, 1-for-3, two stolen bases
—Berkley Mooney, pitched six innings, allowed six hits, two earned runs and five walks with three strikeouts