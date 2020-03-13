Prep roundup: Garrett scores 17 in Alabama All-Stars' win

Oxford senior forward Zondrick Garrett scored 17 points, grabbed two rebounds and had a steal to help the Alabama All-Stars beat Mississippi 118-97 on Friday.
Antwan Burnett led Alabama with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Colby Jones added 12 points and 12 boards. Kam Woods and Austin Harrell scored 12 points apiece.
Alabama girls 70, Mississippi 63: Alabama All-Star Sarah Ashlee Barker had 15 points and nine rebounds Friday night to spark her team in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
Barker earned MVP honors. She also had four assists, two steals, one blocked shot and sank two 3-pointers. Niaira Jones of Charles Henderson had 14 points with 12 coming on four 3-pointers. Jamya Tyus of McAdory added nine points, Madison Academy’s Destinee McGhee had eight.
The Alabama girls team had no players from The Anniston Star’s coverage area.
Baseball
Piedmont 11, Saks 0: Noah Reedy drove in four runs, and three pitchers combined for a one-hitter as Piedmont’s baseball team scored an 11-0 home victory over Saks in Class 3A, Area 9 play Thursday.
Piedmont is fresh off its first-ever Calhoun County championship, secured Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Alexandria. Ranked No. 1 in 3A in the season’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, the Bulldogs improved to 15-0, 4-0 in area play.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Reedy, 2-for-3, triple, double, one run, four RBIs
—Silas Thompson, 2-for-3, double, three runs, one RBI; pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts
—Jack Hayes, 3-for-3, one RBI
—Ethan Swinford, 2-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs
—Max Hanson, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, one run; allowed one hit in three innings pitched, with five strikeouts and three walks
—Cassius Fairs, pitched a scoreless inning with three strikeouts
Saks’ top performers:
—Taylor Fields, 1-for-1
Alexandria 10, Cleburne County 4: Fresh off of its runner-up finish in the Calhoun County tournament, Alexandria got four RBIs from Mitch Welch and won 13-4 at Cleburne County on Thursday,
The victory lifted Alexandria to 10-4 on the year. Here are Alexandria’s top performers:
—Welch, 3-for-5, double, two runs, four RBIs
—Austin West, 2-for-4, double, three runs, one RBI
—Dylan DiGangi, 1-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI; pitched five innings with seven strikeouts, two walks, three hits and one earned run
—Cade Shaddix, 1-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Benjamin McNew, 1-for-3, one run
—Dustin Brown, 1-for-3, double, one RBI
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Austin Benefield, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Rico Jordan, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Rustin Roberts, 1-for-4, double, one RBI
Soccer
Glencoe girls 1, Donoho 0: It took two 40 minute halves, two five minute overtime periods and 11 sudden-death goal kicks before Glencoe managed to pull out a thrilling girls soccer match victory at Donoho on Thursday night.
Donoho boys 7, Glencoe 1: Drew Williamson powered home three goals as the Donoho Falcons opened their boys soccer season Thursday night with a 7-1 win over visiting Glencoe. Sam Johnson knocked home a pair of goals, also.
Ethan Miles-Jamison and Grant Steed each picked up a goal for the Falcons.