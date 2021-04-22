Prep roundup: Faith's historic baseball season ends; Jacksonville girls advance in soccer

SUMITON — Faith Christian’s historic baseball season ended Thursday in an offensive barrage by Sumiton Christian.
The Eagles pounded out 24 hits and took advantage of 18 Lions errors to sweep their first-round Class 1A playoff series 12-1 and 24-2.
Sumiton Christian advanced to face the Covenant Christian-Athens Bible winner. That series starts Friday.
Faith Christian started the day at a disadvantage. Usual second-game pitcher Colton Pahman played with a sprained wrist but couldn’t pitch.
“He just couldn’t go on the mound and hinder his bat swing,” Faith coach Jason Pahman said.
Faith had bright spots. Brady Whitworth tripled while going 1-for-3 in Game 2, and Andrew Folsom accounted for the Lions’ other hit.
Brodie Dodson doubled while going 2-for-3 in the first game, and Whitworth went 1-for-2 and drove in Faith’s lone run.
“They were a very good hitting team, and we didn't make the plays early in the first game,” Jason Pahman said. “Facing their ace (Griffin Myers), hits were few and far between, and we couldn't get anything going offensively.”
Second game … once again, early we couldn't make the plays, and they hit ball hard, and we didn't answer offensively.”
Faith Christian made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, finishing as runner-up in 1A, Area 9. The Lions finished 20-9.
“These guys reaching 20 wins this season is best in school history, and they played well all year long,” Jason Pahman said. “I couldn't be more proud of them.
“We will take what happened to us today and grow from it. Preparation starts for next season the moment I park this van. We are still hungry, and now, once again, we’ve got something to prove.”
Playoffs continue: Baseball playoff series pick up in earnest today with several area teams in action. The list includes the following:
Class 6A
Arab at Oxford, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Alexandria at John Carroll Catholic, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Jacksonville at Curry, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Ohatchee at Childersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saks at Piedmont, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Highland Home at Ranburne, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Garden at Sulligent, 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Meek at Donoho, 2 p.m.
Cedar Bluff at Lynn, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Jacksonville 3, Carver-Birmingham 0: Jacksonville’s girls advanced in the first round of the 4A-5A playoffs and await the winner between Oneonta and Guntersville.
Kaylee Snead opened the scoring for Jacksonville with an assist from Kayanee Wyatt. Also scoring goals for the Golden Eagles were Olivia King and Maggie Anderson. Kylie Terrell and Bre Edmondson each added an assist.
Goalie Amanda Cunigan and the defense of Emma Easterling, Vilma Rios, Chloe Fuller, and Jennifer Perez earned the shutout.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 9, Oxford 7: Rylee Haynes pounded out three hits and drove in three runs to lead Pleasant Valley to victory in eight innings.
Haynes had a double among her hits.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley (27-12):
—Taylor Nix, 2-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-5, two RBIs.
—Bailey Harris, 1-for-5, one RBI.
—Lily Henry, 1-for-4, two runs.
—Leah Patterson, 1-for-3, one RBI; started in the circle, allowing four hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts in three innings of work.
—Madison Borders, 2-for-2, one run, one RBI.
Top performers for Oxford (17-18):
—Chloe Derrick, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Ellie Derrick, 1-for-3, double, one run.
—Tia Titi, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Justice Woods, 1-for-4, one run.
—Chloe Boone, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Aametria Wilson, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Ashlyn Burns, 2-for-2, double, one run, one RBI.
Alexandria 7, St. Clair County 3: A day after Alexandria threw a surprise 50th birthday party for long-time head coach Brian Hess, the Valley Cubs gave him another victory.
Addie Jennings homered while going 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Rylee Gattis spread out eight hits over seven innings, allowing two earned runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts. Gattis also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and RBI.
Other top performers for Alexandria (25-10):
—Jill Cockrell, 2-for-3, two runs.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
—Quendeja Bowie, 1-for-3, one RBI.
Weaver 3, Ragland 0: Kynlee Fulmer pitched a three-hit shutout and scored a run while going 1-for-3 at the plate for Weaver. She struck out eight batters and walked two.
—Kinley Marvasty, 2-for-4,one run.
—Haley Homesley, 1-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Peyton Marvasty, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-3, triple.