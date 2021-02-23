Prep roundup: Faith's Dodson hits for the cycle in victory over Coosa

Brodie Dodson hit for the cycle on a big day at the plate for Faith Christian’s baseball team, and the Lions beat visiting Coosa Christian 21-11 on Tuesday.
Dodson went 4-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs. He hit a single, double, triple and home run.
Faith’s hot hitting included a 10-run third inning. The Lions scored their 21 runs in four at-bats.
Faith improved to 4-0. The Lions’ other top performers:
— Walker Whitworth, 2-for-5, one run, one RBI.
— Colton Pahman 2-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI.
— Andrew Folsom, 1-for-3, home run, three runs, two RBIs.
— Brady Whitworth, 3-for-3, double, three runs, four RBIs.
— Alexzander Almanza, 3-for-3, double, three runs, two RBIs.
— Kash Sharma, 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
— Kevin Emerson, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs.
— Colby Doyle, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.