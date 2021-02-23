Prep roundup: Facing surgery, Oxford's Derrick goes out in style; Gilman, Robertson shine for baseball

LINCOLN — Chloe Derrick’s final high school softball game came too early, but it came with a big performance for the injured Oxford standout.
Derrick went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and two RBIs as the Yellow Jackets down 9-2 on Monday. She also stole two bases.
It was Derrick’s last game before undergoing surgery to relocate a nerve in her injured elbow. Her teammates gave her a game ball.
“You’ve gone out in style!” her dad, David Craig Derrick, posted to Facebook. “Chloe will at least be able to feel good about her last game as she preps for the surgery.
“A special thank you to the Oxford coaches and all of Chloe’s teammates for the special ball tonight! That meant more to me than the game itself.”
Derrick and sister Ellie Derrick transferred from Arab after the 2019 season. Chloe was a first-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County pick at second base for 2020, a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other top performers for Oxford:
— Takya Garrett, 2-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs.
— Ellie Derrick, 1-for-5, one run.
— Cohlee Boone, two runs, one RBI.
— Tia Titi, 1-for-3, one run.
— Aametria Wilson, 1-for-2, double, two runs, two RBIs.
— Riley Rhodes, 2-for-4, home run, double, two stolen bases, two runs, one RBI.
Baseball
Oxford 4, Opelika 3: Eighth-grader Hudson Gilman pitched three hitless innings for the win at Choccolocco Park. He struck out two batters and walked one in relief of starter Nick Hamlin.
Sam Robertson’s three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Oxford the lead. Carter Johnson doubled home a run in the first.
Oxford’s other top performers:
— Miguel Mitchell, 1-for-4.
— Hayes Harrison, 1-for-2.
— Caleb Thomas, 1-for-2.