Donoho opened its baseball season with a 13-3 win over Faith Christian in six innings Tuesday.
Hall Billings was the starting pitcher for Donoho, which hosted the game. He pitched one inning and didn’t allow a run. Stone Huie was the starting pitcher for Faith, which dropped to 0-2. Huie pitched three innings and allowed four runs.
Payne Golden helped lead Donoho at the plate with two hits, two walks and three RBIs. Edwin Connell was 2 for 4 and had three RBIs. Faith’s Brodie Sewell was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Piedmont 7, Jacksonville 4: Brant Deerman went 3-for-3 with a double, triple with four RBIs to lead Piedmont (4-2). Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Sean Smith, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Bryce Walker, 1-for-1, two runs, three stolen bases; pitched three innings, with three strikeouts, one earned run and one hit allowed.
—Logan Pruitt, three innings pitched, six strikeouts, three hits and one earned run allowed.
—Silas Thompson, one inning pitched, two strikeouts, one hit, one earned run allowed.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Brandon Breeding, one run, one RBI, one stolen base; pitched three innings, five strikeouts, two earned runs.
—Brandon Charping, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Taye Loud, 1-for-3, one RBI; pitched three innings, one strikeout, two earned runs.
—Ben Patterson, 1-for-3, one run.
—Dalton McElroy, one RBI.
—Dreyland Fomby, 1-for-3, one run, stolen base.
Pleasant Valley 10, Saks 5: Ashton King went 2-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs to lead Pleasant Valley to victory in area play.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Skyler McLeod, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-5, one run, one RBI.
—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, two runs, triple.
—Jackson Almaroad, 4 1/3 innings pitched, two hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts, four walks.
—Colby Nelson, 2 2/3 innings pitched, two hits, no runs, five strikeouts.
Saks’ top performers:
—Taylor Fields, 2-for-2, double, two runs.
—Mason McLeod, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Mason Jairrels, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
—Jaylen Childs, six innings pitched, 11 strikeouts, four earned runs, four hits, four walks.
Softball
Lincoln 7, Oxford 5: Oxford got two home runs from Sarah Howell and one of Takya Garrett but fell to Lincoln on Tuesday. Howell drove in three runs, and Garrett had two RBIs. Howell also had two steals.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Cohlee Boone, pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed four hits, five runs (none earned) and three walks with two strikeouts.
—Emily Thrasher, 1-for-4, double; one inning pitched, two hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts.
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-3, double, one run.
—Keesheninna Titi, 1-for-3, stolen base.
—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-4.
—Ametria Wilson, 2-for-3, one run.