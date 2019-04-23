Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper are state champions, and Donoho’s girls finished third of 13 teams at the 1A-3A state tennis tournament Tuesday.
Donoho’s boys had no individual champions but also finished third in a 13-team field.
Donoho’s girls finished with 46 points, 10 back of state champion St. James and six back of St. Luke’s.
Hillman beat St. James’ Bea Richardson in the No. 2 singles final 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 6-0, and Draper won the No. 4 singles bracket, beating St. James’ Gabrielle Hernandez 6-1, 6-1.
Donoho’s No. 5, Claire Walker, and No. 6, Mary Marshall Perry, reached their finals. Walker lost to St. James’ Reilly Taylor 6-4, 6-3 and Perry fell to St. James’ Allyn Browning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Hillman-Draper teamed to reached the No. 2 doubles final, falling to St. Luke’s Whitney Novak-Olivia Thompson. Virginia Hutto made the No. 3 semifinals.
Faith Christian’s girls finished ninth with 10 points.
Donoho’s boys finished with 26 points, behind champion Houston Academy (78) and St. James (67).
Donoho’s Harrison Han reached the final of the No. 2 singles bracket, falling to Houston Academy’s Nicholas Ruddock 6-3, 6-4. Falcons No. 1 singles player Cooper Montgomery reached the semifinals, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Han/Rhett Rigsby.
Softball
Oxford 4, Pleasant Valley 0: At Choccolocco Park, Emily Thrasher threw a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk, and Oxford improved to 21-16.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-2, double, two runs.
—Eilee Sparks, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Takya Garrett, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs.
—Tia Titi, 1-for-3, triple.
Golf
White Plains Invitational: At Silver Lakes, White Plains’ girls shot a 244 to lead the area schools playing in their invitational Tuesday.
Randolph’s Michaela Morard shot a 64 to finish as low medalist, and Providence Christian won the team title at 233.
Team scores: Providence Christian 233, Randolph 235, Arab 238, White Plains 244, Huntsville A 244, Muscle Shoals 261, Hartselle 263, Huntsville B 287, Oneonta 290, Fairview 291, Scottsboro 293, Russellville 317, Alexandria 322, Oxford 333, Fort Payne 343, Jasper 244.
Top area performers:
—Hanna Dyar, White Plains, 75.
—Baylie Webb, White Plains, 80.
—Abby Gattis, White Plains, 89.
—Caitlin Lewis, White Plains, 99.
—Ashley Parker, Alexandria, 99.