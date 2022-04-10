Prep roundup: Donoho, Oxford win; Alexandria splits

HEFLIN — Judson Billings hit two doubles while going 4-for-5 with three RBIs, and Donoho downed Cleburne County 11-1 on Saturday.
Other top performers for Donoho (13-3):
—Nic Thompson, RBI.
—Lucas Elliott, 2-for-3, four runs,
—Slade Haney, 1-for-5, run, RBI.
—Blake Sewell, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs; pitched five innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
—Kai Cleckler, 2-for-5, run, RBI.
—Peyton Webb, 2-for-4, RBI; pitched two innings of relief, allowing no hits or runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
—Will Folsom, 2-for-4, double, run, two RBIs.
—Marcus Lawler, run, RBI.
Alexandria 4-1, Springville 3-4: Alexandria split two baseball games with Springville on Saturday, winning 4-3 and falling 4-1. Top performers for the Valley Cubs (17-12):
—Samuel Henegar, double, single, two runs.
—Austin Jeffers, single, run.
—Jake Upton, double.
—Van Hall, single, run.
—Aaron Johnson, double, run.
—Evan Snow, pitched four innings, allowing three hits with no earned runs and four strikeouts.
—Austin West, double.
—Sam Wade, double.
—Aiden Brunner, single, RBI.
—Ian Cartwright, two singles.
Friday
Oxford 6, Pell City 4: In a late Friday game, Peyton Watts’ doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning as Oxford finished off a sweep of Pell City. Watts was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Top performers for Oxford (24-5):
—Sam Robertson, 3-for-5, double, two runs, RBI.
—Hayes Harrison, 2-for-6, two RBIs.
—Carter Johnson, 2-for-5, triple, double, run.
—R.J. Brooks, pitched 6 2/3 innings of relief, spreading out four hits with one earned run, one walk and six strikeouts.
—Hayden Gallahar, pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing no hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout.