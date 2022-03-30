Prep roundup: Donoho, Jacksonville roll to area victories in baseball

Slade Haney and Judson Billings combined to pitch a three-hitter, and Donoho beat Jacksonville Christian 11-1 in Class 1A, Area 9 baseball action Wednesday.
Haney worked the first five innings, striking out 12 batters and allowing two hits, no earned runs and two walks.
Billings allowed one hit with two strikeouts in the sixth inning. He also went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for the Falcons (10-2).
Other top performers:
—Donoho’s Nic Thompson, 2-for-3, home run, two runs, RBI.
—Donoho’s Lucas Elliott, 3-for-4, two runs.
—Donoho’s Blake Sewell, 1-for-2, double, two runs.
—Donoho’s Peyton Webb, 1-for-1, home run, run, three RBIs.
—Donoho’s Petros Folsom, 1-for-3, run.
—Donoho’s Tyler Allen, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs.
—Donoho’s Marcus Lawler, 1-for-2, RBI.
—JCA’s Tyler Doggrell, 1-for-3, run.
—JCA’s Justin Crocker, 1-for-3, RBI.
Jacksonville 20, White Plains 3: In 4A, Area 9 play, Jacksonville erupted for 21 hits while clinching an area series and improving to 9-6 overall.
Top performers:
—Jacksonville’s Dakoda Willingham, RBI.
—Jacksonville’s Tito Canales, 3-for-3, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
—Jacksonville’s Jim Ogle, 4-for-5, home run, double, four runs, three RBIs.
—Jacksonville’s Nic Salmon, 4-for-5, triple, two RBIs; pitched five innings for the win, allowing five hits, three earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
—Jacksonville’s Jackson Bonner, 2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs.
—Jacksonville’s Carmelo Canales, double, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Jacksonville’s Cooper Hodge, 1-for-1, run.
—Jacksonville’s Jae-Taj Morris, 3-for-5, double, two runs.
—Jacksonville’s Jacoby Zackery, run, RBI.
—Jacksonville’s Drew Pridgen, 3-for-4, home run, three runs, three RBIs.
—White Plains’ Cooper Tinney, 1-for-2, run.
—White Plains’ Duke Barnett, 1-for-1, run.
—White Plains’ Braxon Curles, 1-for-1, two RBIs.