Prep roundup: Donoho girls sweep at tennis sectionals

Donoho’s girls sailed through the Class 1A-3A tennis sectional Tuesday, one step in trying to take it one step farther after finishing as state runner-up a year ago.
The Falcons won all six singles courts and all three doubles courts to advance to next week’s state tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
Claire Hillman, Lily Grace Draper, Mary Marshall Perry, Harper Pumroy, Blair Kitchen and Anne Marie Harris all emerged victorious in their brackets.
Hillman, the reigning All-Calhoun County player of the year, and Draper teamed to win a state title in No. 1 doubles in 2021, and Hillman was runner-up in No. 1 singles. Draper and Pumroy were also runners-up in No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Basketball
North-South All-Stars: Jacksonville’s John Broom and Cade Phillips, Piedmont’s Alex Odam and Ranburne’s Briley Merrill were selected to play for the Alabama North All-Stars, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday.
Oxford’s Melissa Bennett will be part of the North girls’ coaching staff.
The North-South Game will be part of All-Star Sports Week July 18-22 in Montgomery. Rising seniors are eligible.
Broom and Phillps starred on Jacksonville’s Class 4A state title team, and Broom was a finalist for Alabama Sports Writers Association 4A player of the year. Odam was a finalist for 3A player of the year.
Merrill made the ASWA Class 2A all-state team.
Bennett coached Oxford’s girls to their first-ever Final Four appearance and a runner-up finish. She was the ASWA’s 6A coach of the year.
Baseball
Jacksonville 4, Cherokee County 3: Tito Canales led the way as Jacksonville prevailed in Class 4A, Area 9 action. He went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs.
Dakoda Willingham struck out 11 batters and allowed four hits, three earned runs and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. Grant Patterson retired the final batter.
Other top performers for Jacksonville (14-7):
—Jae-Taj Morris, 1-for-4, run.
—Jim Ogle, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
—Jackson Bonner, 2-for-3.
Piedmont 5, Glencoe 0: Jack Hayes and Sloan Smith combined to pitch a shutout, and Piedmont (24-4) ran its winning streak to 18 games.
Hayes started and went six innings, allowing seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Smith worked the final inning, allowing one hit and one walk.
Hayes also went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Also, McLane Mohon went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 23 games.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, run.
—Max Hanson, 2-for-3, run, RBI.
—Jake Austin, 2-for-2, run.
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-4, run.
Ohatchee 7, Pleasant Valley 1: Brent Honaker went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs to lead Ohatchee.
Other top performers for the Indians:
—Carson Title, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Devin Howell, 1-for-3, run.
—Bryce Noah, 1-for-4, run, RBI; pitched complete game, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Pelham Parris, 1-for-3, run.
—Samuel Duncan, 1-for-2.
—Zeke Curvin, 1-for-2.
Oxford 14, Southside 0: Peyton Watts pitched a one-hit shutout, and Oxford’s victory combined with a Pell City’s victory over Springville clinched the Class 6A, Area 13 title for the Yellow Jackets.
Watts struck out nine batters.
He also drove in a run and scored a run.
Other top performers for Oxford (25-5):
—Sam Robertson, 4-for-4, four runs, five RBIs.
—Hayes Harrison, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—RJ. Brooks, run, RBI.
—Chance Griner, run, two RBIs.
—Forrest Heacock, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Tide Gann, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Miguel Mitchell, 1-for-1, three runs.
Donoho 10, Ragland 3: Lucas Elliott homered, drove in two runs and scored two to help the Falcons in Class 1A, Area 9 play. He was 2-for-5 on the day.
Other top performers for Donoho (14-3):
—Slade Haney, 3-for-4, RBI; struck out six batters with two walks, three hits and no earned runs in six innings.
—Judson Billings, 1-for-5, run, RBI.
—Blake Sewell, 1-for-3, run.
—Conner Goodson, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Peyton Webb, 2-for-4, triple, run, two RBIs.
—Tyler Allen, 2-for-3, two runs, RBI.
—Will Folsom, 1-for-2, double, run, RBI.
Faith Christian 10, Jacksonville Christian 7: Colton Pahman went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs to lead Faith in 1A, Area 9 play. He also scored a run.
On the mound, he pitched five innings, allowing four hits, no earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
Other top performers:
—Brodie Dodson, 1-for-2, three runs.
—Carson Limbaugh, 2-for-4, three runs.
—Brady Whitworth, 1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Kash Sharma, 1-for-4, RBI.
—Eli Robinson, 1-for-3, run.
Saks 5-20, Wellborn 4-8: Saks beat Wellborn 5-4 on Monday and 20-8 on Tuesday to clinch the runner-up spot in Class 3A, Area 9 and a playoff spot.
Mason Jairrels came up big for the WIldcats, going 5-for-7 with six runs and six RBIs in the two games. He was 4-for-4 with a home run, inside-the-park home run, four runs and six RBIs on Tuesday.
He also started on the mound Tuesday, striking out four batters in 4 2/3 innings.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Rickey Garrett, 4-for-7, three runs, three RBIs.
—Trent Hopkins, 2-for-6, double, four runs.
—Jacori Avery, 2-for-6, two runs, three RBIs.
—Malik Carlisle, 2-for-6, three runs, RBI.
—Jeremy Waters, 4-for-6, two runs, three RBIs; pitched complete game Monday, spreading out six hits with two earned runs and one walk in seven innings.
—Lajuan Curry, 2-for-4, run, RBI.
—Clay Rucker, 1-for-3, double, RBI on Monday.
Top performers for Wellborn:
—Joseph Wyatt, 2-for-7, two runs; started on the mound Monday, pitching six innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts.
—Ethan Carroll, 3-for-5, two runs, RBI.
—James Smith, 3-for-5, two runs, two RBIs.
—John Phillps, 2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs.
—Landan Boyd, 1-for-2, run, three RBIs.
Softball
Alexandria 12, St. Clair County 2: Ashley Phillips homered, tripled and drove in five runs to lead Alexandria in Class 5A, Area 11 play. She was 2-for-5 on the day and scored two runs.
Other top performers for Alexandria (33-7):
—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-3, four runs, RBI.
—Rylee Gattis, 4-for-5, double, three RBIs; spread out eight hits over seven innings, allowing no earned runs or walks with 12 strikeouts.
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI.
—Christian Hess, 2-for-4, run, two RBIs.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-1, run.
White Plains 2, Cherokee County 0: Leighton Arnold pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Wildcats won in 4A, Area 9 play.
Other top performers for White Plains (25-7):
—Callie Richardson, 3-for-4, home run, run, RBI.
—Cooper Martin, 1-for-4, RBI.
—Hallie Williams, 2-for-2, run.
Pleasant Valley 12, Ohatchee 2: Madyson Cromer went 4-for-4 with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs to lead the Raiders.
Hers was one of several big performances for Pleasant Valley (20-13-1):
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-5, two runs, RBI.
—Macey Roper, 2-for-4, two runs.
—Rylee Haynes, 3-for-4, three runs.
—Lily Henry, 2-for-5, run, two RBIs; pitched complete game, striking out four batters with two walks, two earned runs and two hits over seven innings.
—Gracee Ward, 3-for-5, two doubles, four RBIs.
—Haylie Lee, 3-for-4, RBIs.
—Emma Harvey, 1-for-4, run.
—Sydney Beason, 1-for-1, double.
Spring Garden 2, Piedmont 0: Abbey Steward pitched a three-hit shutout with five walks and nine strikeouts Monday. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Maggie Jarrett, 2-for-3, two doubles, RBI.
—Helena Ingram, 1-for-3, RBI.
Top performers for Piedmont (14-10):
—Emily Farmer, pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts; also 1-for-3 at the plate.
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2.
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-3.